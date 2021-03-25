Another hitch in Spotsylvania trash decal program

Spotsylvania County continues to fine-tune a trash decal program that continues to grow in complexity.

The initial plan called for $2 decals for residents, but resident backlash followed and the county scrapped that idea, formed a committee and eventually settled on a free decal program.

Residents are required to fill out applications for a decal, up to five per household, which can be completed online, by mail or in person at the county treasurer’s office.

The program is set to take effect May 1.

But on Tuesday the Board of Supervisors addressed yet another issue with the trash decal program: enforcement.

Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who described the ordinance as “full of holes,” said a resident contacted him and asked what would happen if someone refused to abide by the decal ordinance?

County Administrator Ed Petrovitch acknowledged the decal program “has no teeth.” He said staff will work on an amendment to “bolster” the ordinance and bring it to the supervisors for approval.

Earlier this year, supervisors approved requiring decals to dump refuse at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston Landfill.