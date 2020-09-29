Another Kids' Station staffer test positive for COVID; new cases slow in Fredericksburg region

“Masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing will be required,” she said.

As for the current situation among those at the opposite end of the age spectrum, no new cases or deaths have been reported at the four local long-term care facilities currently classified by the state as having outbreaks of COVID-19 in progress.

Heritage Hall nursing home in King George County, which had 10 cases during the area’s first outbreak in May, experienced a second cluster in late August involving five cases, according to state data.

It currently has no active cases, said Chelsea East, a spokesperson with American Healthcare, which manages Heritage Hall.

A letter sent to state governors on Tuesday from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living highlights the tragic impact COVID-19 has had on long-term care settings across the country.

Current data from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that patients in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities represent 8 percent of total virus cases nationwide, but 41 percent of deaths. Locally, they’ve represented at least 34 of the local health district’s 75 deaths, to date.