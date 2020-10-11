Another outbreak reported locally; Fauquier tops 1,000 cases

The second outbreak at Paramount in Spotsylvania marks the 17th cluster of virus-related illnesses in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The outbreaks have accounted for more than 373 cases and at least 39 of the 79 deaths in the local health district.

There is a glimmer of good news, however. Outbreaks at all but four local facilities have been closed or are pending closure, according to the state.

Those with active outbreaks include the Stafford facility of Heartfields at Fredericksburg, which has less than five cases, and three Spotsylvania settings: Paramount; Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, which has had 60 cases and at least one death; and Cardinal Village, with 37 cases and five deaths.

On the other end of the age spectrum, there are three active cases of COVID-19 at the University of Mary Washington, which has reported 17 cases, to date. Fourteen cases come from students and staff who self-reported positive results to the university. Surveillance testing, done twice weekly, and testing at the Student Health Center have yielded three positive results, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard at umw.edu/advisories/coronavirus/dashboard/.

