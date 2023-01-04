Anthem Blue Cross, Mary Washington dispute contract

This week, thousands of people across the Fredericksburg region with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield are being notified that Mary Washington Healthcare—and its multitude of practices and facilities—will be out of network come March 1.

A fight over reimbursement rates between the largest commercial insurer in the state and the largest local health care system is not the way people in the Falls Run retirement community of Stafford County wanted to start a new year.

“It’s causing so much anxiety among seniors, it’s awful,” said resident Keith Morganheim. “It’s a story involving two big entities with little people caught in the middle of it.”

The letters were dated Jan. 1 and make it seem “like a done deal,” said Laura Kalnajs, who lives in North Stafford. “Every couple of years, these contract negotiations come up and the insurance companies and the hospitals play hardball. This is the first I’ve heard of this particular contract negotiation. It came out of left field.”

The letter’s tone is harsher than what Mary Washington Healthcare posted on its website. It stated its contract with Anthem Blue Cross is scheduled to end on Feb. 28, “but we continue to negotiate with Anthem in good faith.”

The two parties are talking weekly and signs of an agreement remain hopeful, said Eric Fletcher, the health system’s senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

“We’re not at an impasse,” he said on Wednesday. “Hopefully, because we’re still talking, we’ll reach an agreement.”

That may not provide a lot of comfort to people served by Anthem. Fletcher couldn’t provide an estimate of how many area residents have Anthem, and Anthem’s marketing department did not respond to inquiries from The Free Lance–Star.

The most recent financial audit of Mary Washington Healthcare shows that Anthem paid 21% of the health care system’s total revenue, or $168 million, for patient care in 2021. MWHC received $816.4 million from various payors that year, with Medicare being at the top of the list, paying $214.8 million.

If Mary Washington and Anthem don’t reach an agreement by March 1, plans affected would include: HealthKeepers HMO, Traditional PPO, Indemnity PPO, Healthkeepers Plus Medicaid, Federal Employee PPO, Medicare Advantage plans and insurance exchange plans, according to MWHC’s website.

Almost all of the system’s facilities, services and more than 500 physicians would be out of network, including Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital, Snowden at Fredericksburg, various specialty offices and all Mary Washington Medical Group offices and outpatient departments.

The only services that would remain in-network, because they have separate Anthem contracts, are Mary Washington Home Health, Mary Washington Hospice and all Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg locations, according to MWHC.

What all that boils down to is people will pay more for MWHC services if the local health care titan is not part of Anthem’s preferred network. In-network providers have to accept what Anthem pays them, but when customers go outside the network for care, they have to pay the difference in costs.

“This could mean much higher out-of-pocket costs for you,” explained the letter from Blue Cross. “You’ll pay your deductible (if you haven’t met it yet) plus your portion of our non-preferred provider allowance plus the remainder of what the provider charges” and these expenses “can be significant.”

The only exception is when Anthem customers need emergency care.

Fletcher stressed that Mary Washington isn’t asking Anthem Blue Cross for anything extraordinary, just what it pays other providers in Virginia. Recent changes in legislation have given the public access to data from insurance claims, and Fletcher said Anthem is paying MWHC’s doctors and hospitals “24% less than the average” paid to other providers across the state.

In the letter to customers, Anthem Blue Cross recommended that people use providers who are in network to keep their “out-of-pocket costs in check.” But finding Fredericksburg-area offices and facilities that aren’t owned by Mary Washington is difficult, Kalnajs said.

“Our options are even less than they were a few years ago,” she said. “It’s just really scary and frustrating.”

Stacey Feindt of Stafford also noted that Mary Washington “dominates the local health care offerings,” and wondered what would happen if the thousands of people served by MWHC suddenly looked elsewhere for care.

“My concern is that all BCBS customers will flock to other local providers and treatment centers simultaneously,” Feindt wrote in an email, “overwhelming the area’s health-care resources and, in turn, limiting access to care or timely care for all local residents, not just BCBS customers.”

Lucy Burns, a Montross resident, said she and her husband, Tom, travel from their Westmoreland County home to Fredericksburg for almost all their medical services. Medicare is his primary insurance and Federal Employee Program Blue Cross, his secondary.

He’s had several medical conditions that require close monitoring and has been hospitalized at least five times in recent years for surgeries and cardiac procedures. Many of his doctors, labs and therapists are part of the Mary Washington network.

“This will be a devastating blow to our retirement budget should he not be covered by his insurance,” Burns said in an email. “He has been insured by federal Blue Cross since 1976.”

Several Anthem customers who contacted the newspaper noted the timing of the announcement. Burns said the “most infuriating part” is that letters were mailed a few weeks after open enrollment closed.

She added: “For either party to withhold that critical consumer information until it was too late for customers to switch insurance providers is unacceptable, and should be illegal.”

The dispute is not the first time Mary Washington Healthcare has disagreed with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield — or other insurance carriers — about reimbursement rates. Mary Washington walked away from negotiations with Anthem in 2012, then returned to the table a month later to work out a deal.

In 2021, Mary Washington split from Cigna for six months after the two disagreed on costs. A coalition led by a union of firefighters encouraged the two to keep negotiating until a new contract was signed.