Days before the contract between Mary Washington Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield was set to expire over a dispute about reimbursement rates, the parties announced Monday that they reached an agreement.

"Nice to start the week with good news," said Eric Fletcher, Mary Washington's senior vice president and chief strategy officer, who was part of the negotiations.

The announcement, in a three-paragraph press release, means that all Mary Washington Healthcare facilities will remain in the network of the state's largest commercial insurer.

That includes Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital, the Emergency & Outpatient Center at Lee's Hill, more than 40 outpatient facilities in the region from Culpeper to Colonial Beach and more than 500 providers. Anthem's plans covered by the agreement include its commercial insurance, affiliated-HMO, HealthKeepers Medicaid and Medicare Advantage networks.

The agreement covers "multi-years," according to the press release, and begins March 1. The current contract between the two parties ends Feb. 28.

Ensuring there is "no lapse in our agreement with Anthem is a positive outcome for our community," said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.

Likewise, Kurt C. Small, president of Anthem's east region, said insurance officials were "pleased to have worked closely with Mary Washington to ensure those we serve can continue to access the care they need."

There was a decidedly different tone between the two parties in early January, when news of the contract dispute become public.

Anthem sent out letters to thousands of its customers in the Fredericksburg area on Jan. 1, saying all but a few facilities in Mary Washington Healthcare's extensive system would be out of network March 1. The letters encouraged customers to find other providers to avoid paying higher out-of-network fees.

The announcement struck fear and concern into many area residents, especially retired people and those with chronic conditions who'd seen the same providers, at the same MWHC facilities, for decades.

“It’s causing so much anxiety among seniors, it’s awful,” said Keith Morganheim, a resident of Falls Run retirement community in Stafford County. “It’s a story involving two big entities with little people caught in the middle of it.”

Mary Washington contended Anthem was paying it 24% less than the average paid to other providers in Virginia while Anthem countered that Mary Washington was asking for price increases that were three times the rate of inflation.

Monday's announcement brought an end to a lot of stress and anxiety. Stafford resident Connie Smith had reached out to Anthem officials and Fletcher and Mary Washington. He called her Monday morning to let her know "it's over" and said he had "about a thousand calls to make" to others who'd reached out to him.

"I am very relieved because almost every one of my providers is part of Mary Washington Healthcare," Smith said. "It makes you wonder, because they’ve kind of taken over the world here, you know?"

She also was curious about the real source of contention. She said that Anthem representatives repeatedly told her Mary Washington didn't cancel its contract until after open season in early December, when people have the chance to renew current insurance or select new plans.

Smith said that was "unconscionable" to not give people a chance to explore other options, if a company with such a large footprint in the medical arena was going to be out of a major provider's network. But Fletcher has said Mary Washington told Anthem officials in September that it would not renew its contract so that it could negotiate a new one.

"Anyway, it's all about the money," Smith said. "I guess I'm never gonna know who was greedier."