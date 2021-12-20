Apple doesn't fall far from the Christmas tree: Holiday lights winner follows in father's footsteps

Logan Hartman didn’t need a lot of extra motivation to put Christmas lights on the house he and wife Jen owned years ago at Lake Land’Or in Caroline County.
But when Jen’s parents separated and she was having a tough Christmas, she made it clear that it would help to have something cheery in the yard.
“So we got some strings of lights and I think one blow-up,” said Logan. “But really, I already had that desire to decorate in my blood because growing up, my dad had an amazing display in our yard, and each year I helped put it all up.”
That history makes it especially fun to share the news that in this 31st year of the Grand Holiday Displays contest, the Hartmans—who now live at 8002 Sourwood Court, off Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County—are this year’s winners.
Taking the prize named after the late Rochelle Gardner makes Logan Hartman the first second-generation winner. His father, George, had an amazing display for years at his home in the Stafford Lakes neighborhood, but has since moved out of the area.
“For 10 years or so growing up, I’d go up onto our roof and count shingles to know where to put each string of lights,” said Hartman, who manages the AT&T store at Central Park. “It was something we looked forward to each year, and it didn’t feel like the holidays until the lights were up.”
The Hartmans and their two children—Liam and Bailey—know it’s Christmas now, as their yard is aglow with lights that shine from the yard, porch and roof, with dozens of blow-ups and holiday figures adding to the mix.
Christmas tunes play as cars drive by, lights synched to the sounds.
And don’t forget Santa on the house and a mailbox out front where visiting children can leave a letter for the jolly ol’ guy, and expect to receive a note from him in return.
It helps that they live on a cul-de-sac, which makes cruising by and turning around easy and safe.
The Hartmans work hard to put up and remove the display, joking that there’s one week each year that could be called “divorce week” when the stress of setting up so many figures guarantees some major arguments amidst the blow-ups.
“But then we’re done and were good again, making us happy to see the finished display,” said Jen, who manages a local carpet care office from home. “Early on in our marriage, I told Logan we’d never be one of those houses covered in lights. But now, I’m just as excited as he is to keep adding things.”
The Christmas decorating lovers say growing their display has been a gradual thing. They’ve added more figures and lights each year, trying to put some restrictions on how much they spend.
“This year, we went a little bit over our budget, but that was partly because we had so many strings of lights go bad,” said Logan. “It’s nice that when family and friends get me gifts for Christmas, it’s often decorations.”
Crafting and installing the display starts in early November and isn’t totally finished until it goes live Dec. 1.
It involves some tree climbing and ladders and has, occasionally, required one of them to climb out a window to steady or retrieve a sliding ladder for the other. And what is typically a $170 monthly power bill can reach $450 in December.
“But we love it, and Liam is now starting to help, and children in the neighborhood seem to enjoy it,” said Logan, noting that he often picks out new figures with specific children in mind. Like one young neighbor who’s enjoyed a new Minion blow-up, or his daughter, who favors the new unicorn in the yard.
“I was used to having the decorations as part of Christmas growing up, and we’re glad to have it here as well,” he said. “I think my dad is proud that I’m continuing the tradition. He was here for Thanksgiving, and we lit it up in a special preview for him.”
