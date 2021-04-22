 Skip to main content
Appointments available for vaccine clinic Friday in King George
Appointments available for vaccine clinic Friday in King George

Appointments are available for Friday’s vaccination clinic at the King George YMCA. Anyone in the region 18 and older can get the Moderna vaccine at the event, from 8 a.m. to noon.

However, appointments are required, and no walk-ins will be accepted. Those interested can sign up for slots at vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/reg/1672950605. Those who need assistance can call the Rappahannock Area Health District at 540/899-4797. Press 0.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

