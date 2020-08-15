Appointments required at Stafford DMV Select

Due to heavy customer traffic, the Stafford DMV Select branch, located in the county government center, will only be open to customers with appointments, beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

“We are asking for the public’s patience during this time when we are all operating outside of our normal structures,” said Treasurer Laura Rudy. “We think it is best now to join other DMVs in requiring appointments for all transactions.”

In the same Friday news release, Rudy said many of the DMV’s services are available online.

Vehicle titles, registrations, and other basic services are available at the Stafford branch. A list of transactions the branch provides is available at the DMV Select Services link of the staffordcountyva.gov website.

The branch cannot issue or renew driver’s licenses, learner’s permits or identification cards. It cannot issue vital records, process online or franchise dealership work, mechanic lien titles or storage lien titles.

All appointments for the Stafford branch must be made by visiting the DMV Select Services link of the staffordcountyva.gov website. The express branch is located in the county treasurer’s office, and is open Monday though Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

