Barbara Gustavson noticed in the last year how many people were struggling with burnout from their work as "community helpers."

That's a broad category she uses to include first-responders, dispatchers, medical professionals, educators, therapists and those providing care to the elderly at senior living facilities or in their own homes.

A Fredericksburg consultant who focuses on wellness and brain health, Gustavson remembered a comment made early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when many community helpers were struggling with grueling hours as well as fear of the deadly disease. A doctor said that when the dust settles from the medical aspect of COVID, society could experience a second crisis related to mental health.

Gustavson saw that happening and decided to act.

"It really occurred to me that, if community helpers struggle to the point of burnout or their health declines, and they have to leave their role, what's going to happen?" she wondered.

She hopes to offer ways to build stronger resilience, along with mental and emotional wellness in life and work, during the "Elevate FXBG Conference," a half-day session from noon to 4 p.m. April 19 at the Fredericksburg Silk Mill.

While the event requires paid admission of $150 per person for businesses and organizations, Gustavson is looking to acquire enough sponsors to provide free tickets for 100 community helpers.

Registration is available at elevateFXBG.com. Community helpers can click on the tab to apply for sponsorship and their fees will be waived.

Gustavson, the founder of Discover Next Step, will talk about the difference between brain health and mental health and offer strategies to build ongoing resilience. Katina Randle–Howard, the CEO of Transformation Lab, will speak about the momentum of community.

Jarvis Bailey, an educator and pastor, will speak about how self-care is an important part of health, and not self-indulgent or selfish, and Janel Donohue, president of the Rappahannock United Way, will talk about various situations in work and life and how you either accept them, change them or move on.

Randle–Howard said she noticed Gustavson's "heart for the community" the first time the two met and believes there's an urgent need to invest in community helpers. Due to constant change brought about by the pandemic, workers had to adapt quickly to doing more with less, and the result has been burnout, stress, physical and mental fatigue, budget cuts and funding challenges.

"COVID-19 magnified multiple disparities," Randle–Howard said. "The one that unfortunately seems to be glazed over is how important it is to support and provide help for the helpers."

After each of the four 20-minute presentations, there will be a roundtable with specific questions to focus on action plans. Each person will leave with a one-page customized plan that might include suggestions such as breathing techniques to help manage stress or exercises to share with other members of their team.

In addition to promoting wellness in the workplace, the conference will address how to improve productivity and redefine what "living in balance" means. Gustavson believes society glorifies "burning the midnight oil" and the need to work hard and play hard.

When the pandemic hit, "I really feel like we were on the edge of burnout anyway and then our brains just hit a tipping point," she said. "We just don’t have any more capacity to take anything else on."

She believes that one positive impact of COVID was that it "woke us up in some ways" and helped people prioritize what's important, whether that's making do with less income or working from home instead of an office.

"They’re paying more attention to themselves, really looking at their lives differently," Gustavson said. "I want people to walk away (from this event) seeing themselves a little bit differently, in a more positive light. You are resilient, stay on the path."

