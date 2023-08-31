Stafford County’s Aquia Creek no longer has a swimming advisory, which was issued last week by the Virginia Department of Health following a raw sewage leak.

The Rappahannock Area Health District said in a Wednesday news release that it monitored the water quality in the creek after the spill and deemed the creek safe for recreational usage.

The sewage spilled into the creek on Aug. 25, after a main broke near Aquia Drive, closing a section of the creek from that area to Government Island. The main was repaired early on, but health officials kept the advisory in place while the water was tested to ensure there was no contamination.

After the sewage spill, the Department of Health worked with the Department of Environmental Quality and the Stafford County utilities department to assess the impact of the sewage leak. The advisory was then issued.