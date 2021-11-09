Aquia Harbour residents seek reinstatement of fired police chief

Hundreds of Aquia Harbour residents are demanding that the fired police chief of the North Stafford residential community be reinstated.
Nearly 100 residents gathered in a neighborhood park Monday afternoon to sign a petition calling for the reinstatement of Nate Thompson and a shakeup of the board of directors for the more than 2,200-home gated community off U.S. 1. An online petition garnered more than 500 signatures.
Thompson, who had been Aquia Harbour’s police chief since Jan. 1, 2017, was terminated last Friday by interim General Manager Ken Laenger.
“It’s regrettable and we wished we didn’t have to do it,” Laenger said.
Early Monday, Laenger said the circumstances surrounding the termination were “strictly work related.” Later in the day, the Aquia Harbour website reported “the underlying reason may be described as a misuse of authority.”
“We can’t disclose any details because it’s a personnel and confidential matter,” said Jack Cavalier, president of the Aquia Harbour property owners board of directors. “Social media has been jumping now and everybody’s jumped to conclusions without knowing any of the facts.”
Russell Simpson, who has lived in Aquia Harbour for the last seven years, said since the details on why Thompson was fired are not being released, some community members are left to speculate.
“Anyone who knows Nate knows that Nate doesn’t abuse anything. As a matter of fact, it’s the exact opposite: People generally abuse Nate,” he said.
Simpson, who has lived in Aquia Harbour for the last seven years, said he took to the streets of Aquia Harbour Friday night after hearing of Thompson’s firing and said he’s already obtained hundreds of signatures on a petition demanding that Thompson be reinstated.
“We had an impromptu community meeting on Friday beginning at 5 p.m. and it went until 11,” said Simpson. “Hundreds of people came down and people were furious. People were in and out all night.”
Another online petition to reinstate Thompson has already netted about 550 signatures.
Bud Blankenship, a former Aquia Harbour board member, attended the Monday rally and said community distrust for the board of directors is “palpable.”
“They’re terminating a much-beloved police chief without cause. Something is broken on the board. It wasn’t broken before,” he said.
Laenger said his decision to fire the chief was supported by six of the seven board members he spoke to Monday.
“This was not done lightly. We certainly looked at it long and strong,” said Laenger. “We asked [attorney Stephen Moriarty] for his advice, and the decision was made that I thought was most beneficial to the Harbour. I think I made the right decision.”
Attempts to reach Thompson this week were unsuccessful.
On Monday afternoon, former Aquia Harbor board member Alexis Harvey told the crowd gathered at the neighborhood park off Aquia Drive that the lack of transparency by the board and the mixed messages posted on social media after Thompson was let go have created mistrust. She encouraged the group to sign the petition that not only seeks Thompson’s reinstatement, but also the removal of Cavalier and his Second Vice President Donald Winter from the board of directors. The group is also calling for a vote of no confidence in Laenger.
“The statement that they put on the Aquia Harbour webpage directly contradicts what was stated in Ken Laenger’s statement, so which is the truth?” Harvey asked the crowd. “Was he fired for cause or was he not fired for cause.”
Cavalier said he doesn’t know why Harvey and the group are targeting members of the board when the decision to fire Thompson rests solely with the general manager.
“Why they chose Don Winter, I don’t know, other than they’re looking for a new majority on the board, which they’ll get if we leave office,” said Cavalier. “There is no reasonable explanation, no factual data that would justify removing me or anyone else from office at this point.”
Laenger said under Thompson’s agreement, the former chief will continue to draw his salary for the next 10 months, while a search for his replacement is underway. In the meantime, Aquia Police Lt. Jim McCarty will serve as the interim police chief.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438