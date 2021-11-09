Aquia Harbour residents seek reinstatement of fired police chief

Attempts to reach Thompson this week were unsuccessful.

On Monday afternoon, former Aquia Harbor board member Alexis Harvey told the crowd gathered at the neighborhood park off Aquia Drive that the lack of transparency by the board and the mixed messages posted on social media after Thompson was let go have created mistrust. She encouraged the group to sign the petition that not only seeks Thompson’s reinstatement, but also the removal of Cavalier and his Second Vice President Donald Winter from the board of directors. The group is also calling for a vote of no confidence in Laenger.

“The statement that they put on the Aquia Harbour webpage directly contradicts what was stated in Ken Laenger’s statement, so which is the truth?” Harvey asked the crowd. “Was he fired for cause or was he not fired for cause.”

Cavalier said he doesn’t know why Harvey and the group are targeting members of the board when the decision to fire Thompson rests solely with the general manager.

“Why they chose Don Winter, I don’t know, other than they’re looking for a new majority on the board, which they’ll get if we leave office,” said Cavalier. “There is no reasonable explanation, no factual data that would justify removing me or anyone else from office at this point.”

Laenger said under Thompson’s agreement, the former chief will continue to draw his salary for the next 10 months, while a search for his replacement is underway. In the meantime, Aquia Police Lt. Jim McCarty will serve as the interim police chief.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

