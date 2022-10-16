Aquia Scouts grapple with Ninja obstacle course at weekend camporee

Three teens gathered around an obstacle course, strung between two trees at Curtis Memorial Park in Stafford County.

Each participant had to put his feet on the bottom cable, hands on a higher one and maneuver the length of the course as it jiggled with his own weight. The task may sound easy, but it presented a challenge for those who were less streamlined or agile than others.

But their friends and fellow Scouts had their backs and offered moral support. When one who struggled with the task the first time finished it on the next go-round, his friends pumped their fists in the air and let out a cheer—and so did Norm Carter Jr., the Scout official who designed the obstacle course.

“That positive peer influence is a big part of Scouts and it’s just inspiring,” said Carter, chairman of the Aquia District which includes packs and troops from Stafford, Fredericksburg and Quantico. “You can’t teach that. You mentor that, you show that and that’s what you hope for. That’s program success.”

Scout Matthew Cowart certainly enjoyed his success on the course.

“When you have someone cheering you on, saying like, ‘Go. Yeah. Yay!,’ that motivates you and that gives you extra energy,” he said.

Fellow Scout Corbyn Hunt added that “it felt like you were forming a bond with someone.”

Working together as well as pitching tents under the stars and cooking meals on Coleman woodstoves were on the menu from Friday evening to Sunday morning at the Stafford park. About 200 Scouts and adults, both male and female, participated in the Aquia District Fall Camporee.

The district holds such events each year in the spring and fall with a different theme each time. Past camporees have focused on Olympic events, rocket launches and Scout skills, but the 2022 fall gathering zeroed in on ways to challenge the Scouts, physically and mentally.

Troop members crawled through a “spider web” of twine, under orange netting or on their hands and knees up a hill. They maneuvered any number of slacklines and cargo lines stretched tautly between trees. Sometimes they inched their way across, hand over hand, with spotters on each side, and other times they climbed along patches of black netting.

At a course called “Turtles on a Lava Field,” participants stepped on orange or white hiking helmets, strategically placed. They could step on as few or as many of the “turtles” as needed to get to the finish line, marked by a branch.

Matthew Cunningham, 11, was one of the first in Troop 218 to cross safely and shouted encouragement to those who came behind him.

“Take your time, buddy,” he said from the sidelines. “Remember, your arms are your balance.”

Other tasks were designed to make the Boy Scouts of America units, which consist of male and female troops, think before they acted, which is exactly opposite of how most of them operate at this age, said James Maxfield, scoutmaster of Troop 1889.

“It discourages impulsivity and encourages planning,” Maxfield said about an exercise in which participants got foam squares to form a path, then lost a square if they didn’t work together and have at least two Scouts touching it at all times.

And, the only way the troop got a point was if everyone completed the task. It didn’t matter if seven of them went through in record time, Maxfield said, if two or three didn’t make it.

“It’s an all or nothing type of thing,” he added.

In addition to overcoming obstacles, the Scouts reveled in the joys of sleeping outside when temperatures dropped into the 40s and getting up at 5:30 a.m. to start breakfast. That was the order of the day around the Troop 1221 campsite, where “grubmasters” Alex Bodnarchuk and Bryan Bigger worked on cooking merit badges.

The two had determined their menus in advance and on Saturday, served a Mountain Man Breakfast, like a Denny’s skillet but in a Dutch oven, said Scoutmaster Clint Bigger. They also made peachy French toast which Bigger said it was “off the chart delicious.”

“Five stars,” chimed in Scout Andrew White.

After lunch of homemade sloppy Joes, grilled turkey and cheese sandwiches and pasta salad, Scouts heated water and set up plastic bins to properly wash, rinse, disinfect and dry their mess kits and sporks, bowls and frying pans.

Other challenges would come after the chores as the Scouts would get their shot at what Aquia District leaders Jennifer Bell and Carter had christened the “Aquia Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course.”

But first things first.

“They get to do the obstacle course,” Scoutmaster Bigger said, “if they get the dishes done.”