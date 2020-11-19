Are they masks or muzzles? Two local discussions highlight different opinions

As new COVID-19 cases are being reported at unprecedented levels locally and nationwide, the debate about face coverings continues to separate those who follow public-health recommendations from those who liken masks to muzzles.
Two discussions this week—during meetings held by elected officials in Spotsylvania and King George counties—shed light on the different schools of thought. They came as the Rappahannock Area Health District continued to see new cases being reported at the highest levels since the pandemic began.
Another 72 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford tested positive for the virus, as of Thursday’s report, bringing the total case count since March to 7,234 local residents.
In Spotsylvania, the Board of Supervisors was getting a COVID-19 update from Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district. Board Chairman Gary Skinner asked if there’s “a study out there that shows wearing a mask actually reduces” the spread of the virus.
Bonds said there hadn’t been any controlled trials so she cited observational evidence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a report in July on what’s become a well-circulated story in public-health circles about two hairdressers from Missouri who worked while they had the virus.
The stylists wore masks, as did the 139 customers they saw over eight days. The hairdressers eventually got so sick they had to stay home, but none of their clients became infected—even though they were in close proximity. Of the 67 who were tested, all had negative results, according to the CDC, which also stresses that people who are sick should stay home.
Bonds wore a mask as she stood at a lectern in the Spotsylvania board room, and those pictured in the audience behind her also wore masks. In front of her sat 10 officials around the dais, as close together as in the days before the pandemic. Only one of them, Supervisor Deborah Frazier, wore a face covering.
“My mask is protecting all of you,” Bonds told them, “but it’s also protecting me from other individuals.”
She added that because the virus is transmitted through the air by respiratory droplets, “every time I talk, I’m spewing out aerosol particles” that could carry the virus if she were infected.
The same night, King George supervisors held three public hearings in the King George High School auditorium, where they’ve met since resuming in-person sessions in June. Each supervisor sat at his or her own table, spread out across the stage.
During public comment, resident Brandy Mckusker wondered why coaches and teachers are getting their full pay when county schools aren’t open, then she voiced concerns about children suffering from a lack of social life and not having “their normal play time and access to people, to touch.”
Supervisors later echoed her concerns about the educational and emotional impact of students who are not in classrooms.
Then Mckusker touched on broader issues of COVID-19 with comments that fly in the face of public-health recommendations.
“We are not gonna die from coronavirus. Ya’ll are absolutely insane if you are walking around scared to death. That is not living. We’re allowed to breathe God’s air,” she said, opening her arms wide to illustrate the expanse. “We don’t have to muzzle ourselves. That is a control tactic. I am not OK with that. I will never tell my child that they have to mask their face.”
She went on to say that mask mandates make her and her children feel like germs.
“I’m not a germ. I’m a human being,” she said. “I have rights. And they have been violated significantly. Significantly.”
The day after that meeting, King George announced that its Community Development Office is closed through Monday and that no building inspections will take place. A worker in the office tested positive for the virus, according to County Administrator Neiman Young.
Out of “an abundance of caution” for staff and the public, the office will be closed so all employees can get tested before returning to work, Young said.
