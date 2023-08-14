Two local airports get project funds

Orange County Airport and Culpeper Regional Airport are among 21 airports in Virginia receiving more than $8.4 million in funds from the Virginia Aviation Board for projects to enhance services or facilities.

The Orange airport will receive $198,000, which includes $181,600 for the design of a T-hangar site and $16,400 for the second phase of a project to remove an obstruction from a runway.

The Culpeper airport is getting $16,474 for work done on its east side terminal area.

The Virginia Aviation Board announced the funds for the 29 projects at its recent quarterly meeting.

Stafford church has clothing giveaway

The Shiloh Temple of Praise Church at 12 Shiloh Way in Stafford will give away free clothing for all ages, as long as supplies last, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There also will be free food, training for job interviews and entertainment for the kids by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

More information is available at FitforaKingandQueen@gmail.com or 540/720-5340.