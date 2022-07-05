Area gas prices continue to fall

After weeks of steadily rising gas prices, which reached record highs in June, the cost at the pump has dropped for the third straight week.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Fredericksburg area on Monday fell to $4.53, a 21-cent drop in the past week and 44 cents cheaper than the local record price of $4.97 on June 14. Local gas still cost much more than a year ago, when the average local price was $2.91.

AAA reported that Virginia cracked the top 10 nationally for the biggest drop in the average price at $4.59 on Monday, 11 cents less than a week ago, below the record average of $4.86 on June 14.

The national average cost fell to $4.80 on Monday, according to AAA.

The auto club attributed the falling gas prices to decreased demand, “as fewer people fueled up over the past two weeks.” Increasing domestic gas stocks and decreasing oil prices also are playing a role in gas prices.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, wrote about the price drop in a Monday blog.

“For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records,” he wrote.

Could the prices keep dropping? AAA and GasBuddy warned drivers about expecting that to continue.

“While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday,” De Haan wrote.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean agreed, noting in a news release that July is typically the heaviest month for demand as more Americans hit the road, so he said the trend of easing prices could be short-lived.

