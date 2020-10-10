Area homelessness helpline receives grant from Rappahannock United Way

The area homelessness helpline—the point of access to support services for families and individuals facing homelessness in the Fredericksburg region—has received a $20,000 grant from the Rappahannock United Way.

The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care—the organization that coordinates services for the area’s homeless population—announced the grant last week. The money will go toward increasing staff to operate the helpline in anticipation of increased call volume due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The helpline serves the housing insecure in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and connects people with a range of emergency services, including street outreach, emergency shelter and homelessness prevention services.

Before the helpline was established three years ago, individuals and families in crisis would end up calling one of three separate agencies, often resulting in confusion and the duplication of services. The helpline also refers those who are not eligible for emergency services to other resources that may help their situations.