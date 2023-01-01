Area hospitals celebrate New Year's babies

Both Nevelyn Noelle Newgent and Vaughn Albert Woods arrived well before their due dates in an attempt to be the first Fredericksburg area baby born in 2023.

Nevelyn, born at 1:38 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Stafford Hospital, is the official first baby of the new year.

"She definitely was like, I am claiming this title," said mom Allison Newgent of her daughter, who was 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 20 inches long at birth.

Baby Vaughn, 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19.5 inches at birth, followed two hours later at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and was the first baby born in 2023 at that hospital.

Nevelyn's due date was Jan. 6 and Allison said she was not expecting the baby to arrive early.

"It's all still kind of a shock," she said. "It happened very fast."

She and her husband Jared, who live in Dumfries with their older daughter, went to Stafford Hospital earlier in the day on Dec. 31 because they thought her water had broken.

But after an examination appeared to show that labor was not imminent, they went back home, stopping on the way for an Oreo McFlurry from McDonald's.

"Maybe that's what did it," said Allison. "She really went crazy moving around after I ate the ice cream. She was preparing to make her big move."

The Newgents arrived back home at 9 p.m. and Allison was lying down for bed at 11 p.m. when contractions started coming fast and hard.

They drove back to the hospital as 2022 changed over to 2023.

"We could hear fireworks popping the whole way down," Allison said.

They got to the hospital at 12:30 a.m. and Nevelyn made her entrance a little over one hour later.

"I had planned for an epidural, but she came too fast," Allison said.

The Newgents had Nevelyn's name picked out in advance. It honors Allison's father, whose name was Neville, and her mother, whose maiden name was Noelle.

But Allison said they will probably call her "Tummy Baby" for the foreseeable future, as that's what her big sister has been calling her for months.

Spotsylvania's first baby, Vaughn Albert Woods, is the second child of Caleb and Taylor Woods, who live in the county.

Caleb, who's serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, said his son arrived almost a month early. His official due date was Jan. 23.

"I was on post in D.C. and had to rush down here," Caleb said.

Despite their impetuous arrivals, both babies are doing well, and their families are excited to start the new year with their new additions.