On the heels of another harmful algae bloom invading a section of Lake Anna, another area of the 13,000-acre manmade lake is now clear of the growths that have led to no-swim advisories the past six summers.

The Virginia Department of Health announced on Monday that the summer’s first no-swim advisory, issued in late June for the Upper Pamunkey Branch, is no longer in effect.

Samples were collected on July 18 and 31, which produced the necessary two consecutive “acceptable levels and a swimming advisory is no longer needed.”

A no-swim advisory remains in effect for the Upper North Anna Branch of the lake. The VDH issued the advisory for that area of the lake based on July 31 tests.

The tests revealed unhealthy amounts of algae blooms in the area known as the Sandbar, “from the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge,” according to health department.

Harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can appear when nitrogen and phosphorus pollution combine with warm water temperatures. The toxins can cause a skin rash, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The algae can affect people and pets alike.

The health department and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force monitor the lake and provide updates online.

This marks the sixth straight summer algae blooms have resulted in no-swim advisories at the Lake Anna, a popular recreational destination that also cools the Dominion Energy North Anna nuclear power plant. Last year, the lake was added to the state’s list of impaired waterways because of the algae blooms.

The state and the Lake Anna Civic Association have been investigating causes and remedies for the lake, with one treatment test proving successful in some areas of the lake, including the Upper Pamunkey.

The association is raising funds to further treat the lake, according to the LACA website.