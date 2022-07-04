Area planners submit wish lists for Smart Scale transportation funding

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the George Washington Regional Commission on Monday approved a wide range of projects to submit to the state’s Smart Scale transportation funding program.

All told, FAMPO, GWRC, Fredericksburg Regional Transit, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg have approved 19 projects to be scored in round five of the state program that ranks transportation projects eligible for funding. The counties and city selected and approved their projects prior to FAMPO finalizing the choices Monday.

Changes could still be made to project applications before the Commonwealth Transportation Board selects the top proposals in January.

Here is a rundown of each proposed project in the area.

FAMPO

Virginia Central Railway trail regional project, multimodal improvements: This project proposes building the Bankside trail, a portion of the VCR trail, from the downtown train station to the Chatham Bridge; adding a bicycle and pedestrian path along Lafayette Boulevard from Sophia Street to the VCR trailhead; and extending the VCR trail from the funded bridge at Hazel Run to Interstate 95, where a trail rest area is planned.

Interstate 95 widening: This project aims to expand I–95 to eight lanes between the State Route 3 exit in Fredericksburg and the Massaponax exit at U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County. The plan calls for adding a new commuter bus from the under-construction commuter lot at U.S. 1 and Commonwealth Drive in Spotsylvania, with the route running to Northern Virginia and Washington.

U.S. 1 bicycle and pedestrian improvements: This plan calls for adding a shared-use path from Kings Mill Drive to Harrison Road in Spotsylvania while also adding crosswalks and modified signals at Hudgins Road.

US 1 multimodal improvements and roadway improvements: This proposed project would add dedicated left-turn lanes on Massaponax Church Road at both approaches to the U.S. 1 intersection. Another facet of the proposal calls for replacing the “three-leg” intersection at U.S. 1 and Guinea Station Road with a roundabout. Also, the plan aims to add a shared-use path on the east side of U.S. 1 in the area of River Run Parkway and Massaponax High School.

GWRC

U.S. 1 and Layhill Road, roadway and bike/pedestrian improvements: This project calls for widening U.S. 1 to add a turn lane and “access management” improvements at Layhill Road and Heritage Commons Drive; adding a right-turn lane on Layhill Road at U.S. 1; and a new left-turn lane into a gas station and bank at the intersection. The project also would add new turn lanes at the Forbes Street intersection along with a shared-use path along U.S. 1 from Layhill road to Forbes Street. A covered Fredericksburg Regional Transit bus shelter also would be added to a spot on U.S. 1.

U.S. 1, American Legion Road, Eskimo Hill Road: The proposal aims to make lane improvements at the Stafford intersection.

Dixon Street—roadway and multimodal improvements: In this plan, Dixon Street would be widened from three to four lanes from Beulah Salisbury Drive to the existing section with four lanes. Also, a sidewalk would be added along Dixon Street and a shared-use path along Beulah-Salisbury Drive, from Dixon Street to Dixon Park to complete a bicycle and pedestrian network. An approach lane would be added to Beulah–Salisbury Drive, and a bus stop shelter would be built where there is only a bench on Dixon Street.

Lafayette Boulevard multimodal improvements: This project calls for building new sidewalks from Twin Lakes Drive to Morningside Drive and from Jimmy the Greek restaurant to Harrison Road. Transit improvements would be made at Wellington Woods. There also would be turn lane improvements at Olde Greenwich Drive.

Stafford

Garrisonville Road widening: State Route 610 in North Stafford would be expanded to a six-lane divided road; turn lanes would be added as well as sidewalks on both sides of Route 610. Shelters also would be added to a pair of existing FRED bus stops.

Leeland Road widening and multimodal improvements: This plan would add a two-way, left-turn lane on Leeland from Julian Drive to Portland Drive, along with sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides of the road from Julian to Portland. A pedestrian crossing would be built at Walnut Drive.

The project also calls for widening Primmer House Road between Forbes Street and Morton Road to add a 13-foot, two-way, turn lane in the middle of the road. A shared-use path also would be added along Leeland. Also, the project would add a shared-use path along Leeland from Forbes Street to Morton Road.

Mountain View Road and Kellogg Mill Road roundabout: The Mountain View Road and Kellogg Mill Road “skewed” four-way stop would be replaced with a one-lane roundabout.

U.S. 1 left-turn lane at Potomac Hills Drive: This project would widen U.S. 1 by 12 feet from Acadia Street to just south of Acadia Street to add a dedicated left-turn lane onto Potomac Hills Drive.

Spotsylvania

On-ramp improvements at exit 126, near the U.S. 1 overpass at I–95: The proposal aims to widen southbound U.S. 1 to six through lanes between Market Street and I-95 and the northbound side between the southbound and northbound exit ramps. A second left-turn lane is planned from southbound U.S. 1 and a second “receiving lane” on the ramp to southbound I–95. A second right-turn lane would be added on northbound U.S. 1 to the southbound I–95 on-ramp.

U.S. 1/Hood Drive/Mine Road intersection improvements: U.S. 1 would be widened to six lanes from Hood Drive and Mine Road to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic north entrance. A lane would be added to eastbound Hood Drive from the clinic entrance to U.S. 1. Also, a right-turn lane would be built on eastbound Hood Drive to U.S. 1 and a dedicated left-turn lane would be built on westbound Hood Drive to the U.S. 1 intersection. The signal on U.S. 1 would also be modified. Raised concrete medians would be added on U.S. 1 between the Hood Drive and Mine Road intersections and the proposed VA clinic entrance. The proposal also calls for adding a sidewalk to connect to the existing network and the VA clinic, as well as crosswalks at the intersections.

Routes 2 and 17 and Benchmark Road intersection improvements: The project would add one lane in each direction on Routes 2 and 17, widening the road from two to four lanes. A left-turn lane would be added on Benchmark Road and a southbound left-turn lane would be added at the shopping center entrance. The proposal would also add a shelter for a proposed bus stop on Routes 2 and 17 for the River Club Shopping Center. A shared-use path along Routes 2 and 17 would be added between Glenda’s Way and Benchmark Road and along Benchmark, along with bicycle and pedestrian accommodations at the Routes 2 and 17 and Benchmark intersection. Also, a sidewalk would be built along northbound Routes 2 and 17 from Dewitt Drive to the CVS.

U.S. 1 widening: The project aims to widen southbound U.S. 1 between Fleming Street and Industrial Drive to continue the third travel lane at Harrison Road. Loren Drive would be converted to northbound only from Industrial Road to Lassen Lane, allowing access for Industrial Drive at Lassen Lane to reach northbound U.S. 1. A sidewalk would be added on the western side of U.S. 1 from Fleming Street to Industrial Road.

Fredericksburg

Dixon Park connector multimodal improvements: This project proposes connecting existing trails and replacing the existing sidewalk on the east side of Sophia Street with a shared-use path from Frederick Street to the city docks. The proposal also would add a shared-use path from the docks to the existing Dixon Park Trail, and a pedestrian crossing at Sophia Street in front of the dock. A pair of pedestrian bridges also would be built to connect the proposed trails.

Lafayette Boulevard and State Route 3 improvements: This project would extend the existing left turn lane on northbound Lafayette Boulevard to westbound Route 3 and add a dedicated right-turn lane on northbound Lafayette to eastbound Route 3. An acceleration lane would be added on eastbound Route 3 from Lafayette to Summit Street.

Fredericksburg Regional Transit

Dahlgren transit: FRED aims to add express bus service to Dahlgren, including three proposed shelters and bus stops at locations in King George: Dahlgren Road and NSF Dahlgren 0utbound; Dahlgren Road and NSH Dahlgren inbound; James Madison Parkway and University Driver inbound.

