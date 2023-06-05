Railroad crossings in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties were targeted for millions in safety improvement funding.

Rail crossings on Brent Point Road in Stafford and Summit Crossing Road in Spotsylvania were selected for a portion of $3.2 million in federal money. The funds also will go toward improvements at two crossings in Hanover County. The counties will contribute a 20% funding match for the projects.

The improvements at the rail crossings involve adding “four-quad gates,” which are designed to prevent vehicles from crossing when the gates are down for a train.

The money for the safety improvements comes through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act, approved in 2021 in an effort to inject more than $500 billion into U.S. infrastructure over the next decade.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, who pushed for the project funding last year, announced the grant awards on Monday.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to pay dividends for Virginia’s economy,” Spanberger said in a news release. “This project follows through on the bipartisan infrastructure law’s promises of stronger physical infrastructure, improved safety, and responsible investments in our local communities.”