Area reaches new records for COVID cases, hospitalizations

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals set an all-time pandemic record on Wednesday.
There were 151 people hospitalized, halfway through the first week of 2022, according to Virginia Department of Health data. That’s compared to 118 people hospitalized on New Year’s Eve.
Before vaccines were readily available, the previous all-time high was 114 hospitalized for COVID in January 2021.
The high number of patients, a result of the fast-spreading omicron variant, isn’t the only pandemic record being shattered. More than 4,075 new cases have been added to the Rappahannock Area Health District total so far this week. Tuesday marked the highest single-day number for cases, with a report of 1,173 new people testing positive.
The previous high was 943 cases in one day, set on New Year’s Eve.
The positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, soared to 38.4 percent as of Wednesday for the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Last week, the positivity rate reached its previous all-time high for the district at 27 percent, according to state data.
Death reports also have followed the high number of hospitalizations. Seven new deaths were reported this week. All were women, with four from Spotsylvania and three from Stafford. Two were under 50—one in her 30s and another in her 40s—while two others were in their 70s and three were 80 or older. Two of the older people lived in a long-term care facility.
With the seven additional deaths, there have been 419 people in the local health district who have died from COVID-19, according to state data.
Because of the high number of cases, Virginia Department of Health staff members are prioritizing the most recently reported cases and investigating outbreaks and clusters in high-risk settings, according to the RAHD.
Health officials continue to stress that those who test positive for COVID-19 have a “personal responsibility” to isolate, wear masks and notify close contacts of exposure, the RAHD states. Close contacts are people the infected have been around, from about two days before their symptoms started until they isolated. For those without symptoms, close contacts are people they were around two days before a positive test.
