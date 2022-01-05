Area reaches new records for COVID cases, hospitalizations

Death reports also have followed the high number of hospitalizations. Seven new deaths were reported this week. All were women, with four from Spotsylvania and three from Stafford. Two were under 50—one in her 30s and another in her 40s—while two others were in their 70s and three were 80 or older. Two of the older people lived in a long-term care facility.

With the seven additional deaths, there have been 419 people in the local health district who have died from COVID-19, according to state data.

Because of the high number of cases, Virginia Department of Health staff members are prioritizing the most recently reported cases and investigating outbreaks and clusters in high-risk settings, according to the RAHD.

Health officials continue to stress that those who test positive for COVID-19 have a “personal responsibility” to isolate, wear masks and notify close contacts of exposure, the RAHD states. Close contacts are people the infected have been around, from about two days before their symptoms started until they isolated. For those without symptoms, close contacts are people they were around two days before a positive test.

