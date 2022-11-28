 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area senator wants to 'adopt' families for Christmas gifts

Christmas presents and christmas tree, close-up

A local senator plans to adopt families from his new and old districts this holiday season.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, said in a news release that he is looking for “families who may need a little extra help from Santa this Christmas.”

Reeves has represented the 17th District since 2011. The state redrew districts this year, moving Reeves to the 28th District, which includes all of Culpeper, Orange, Greene, Madison and Rappahannock counties and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties.

The senator’s old district included Fredericksburg along with Albemarle and Louisa counties.

“We insist on buying gifts for every member of the family, because if I were given cash or a gift certificate for Christmas, every penny would be spent making sure my children weren’t the only ones in school Santa forgot to visit.” Reeves stated in the release. “The pressure of providing gifts under the tree can be crippling for already-struggling parents.”

Anyone seeking to nominate a family can contact Kara von Dresner at 757/600-7321 or kara@brycereeves.com.

SCOTT SHENK

The Free Lance–Star

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

