Area tops 5,000 virus cases; first person diagnosed still in recovery

It started on March 9 with a single confirmed case.
Eric Bryant, a 51-year-old Spotsylvania County resident, went to the hospital because he was so sick with chills, fever and weakness that he could barely take a few steps without losing his breath.
Seven other people in Virginia had “presumptive positive” cases then, and local public health officials were trying to determine how Bryant had contracted the disease. At the time, they said they didn’t want to cause a panic, but having a case of the novel coronavirus in the Fredericksburg area certainly changed things.
Fast-forward six months, and there are few elements of life in the Fredericksburg region—and beyond—that COVID-19 hasn’t changed. Cases continue to increase locally, and on Thursday, the Rappahannock Area Health District noted another somber milestone: more than 5,000 people have been infected with the virus.
Fifty new cases were reported on Thursday alone, pushing the district total to 5,016 cases.
“This has been a truly unprecedented time, and unfortunately has resulted in the death of 69 local individuals,” said Dr. Denise Bonds, acting director of the local health district. “Some who have become sick due to the virus have fully recovered, while others continue to experience health challenges. Even for those who have not been infected, the community is grappling with economic, social and emotional challenges due to the pandemic.”
Not everyone experienced an illness as serious as Bryant did. The Navy analyst spent 23 days at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center—much of that time on a ventilator. When he walked out of the hospital April 1, staff members who took care of him gathered in the lobby with balloons and signs to congratulate him.
Bryant said on Thursday that he continues to rebuild his strength as he faces lingering side effects from COVID-19. He still has fatigue and occasional tightness in his chest. He wasn’t on any medicine before his bout with the virus, but has to take it daily to counter the high blood pressure and kidney damage he suffered.
“Even so, I’m definitely blessed to be still here, because so many others didn’t make it through this virus,” Bryant said.
He’s doing everything he can to get back into shape. Bryant had no underlying health conditions before COVID-19 and regularly ran three to four miles, no problem. “Now, I can’t even walk to the corner without sweating,” he said. “It’s like my whole body composition has changed.”
The Spotsylvania man is among 7.5 percent of local people with confirmed COVID-19 cases who’ve ended up in the hospital. Less than 1.4 percent of those diagnosed have died, meaning that more than 98.5 percent of those who’ve gotten the virus have recovered from it.
During the six months that COVID-19 has been a seemingly constant presence, people of all ages have been diagnosed with the virus locally. As of Thursday, 1,010 people in their 20s had tested positive in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. That’s more than any other age group.
National health officials talk regularly about the impact of the virus on youngsters, but there have been more children, age 9 and under, with confirmed cases of COVID-19 than people in their 70s in the local health district—209 compared to 207.
And, there are almost as many Latinos who’ve contracted the virus as white residents—1,295 to 1,394—even though Latinos make up only 11 percent of the local population while whites represent 72 percent, according to the local health district.
Of the 69 people who have died locally, 61 were 60 and over. Only five people were in their 50s, the same age as Bryant.
He thinks about those who died, and their families, as he watches the local numbers continue to rise. He also remembers a childhood friend, same age as him, who was in the hospital at the same time, being treated for the same condition. The friend died, and so did the friend’s brother, within the span of a week.
“It’s disheartening to see that we’re still dealing with this, and the numbers are as high as they are,” Bryant said. “I feel like so many people aren’t taking it seriously enough, acting like it’s not real.”
Bonds said she applauds everyone in the community who has taken steps to slow the spread of COVID-19—not just doctors, nurses and health care providers, but also people who practice the well-recited measures of wearing masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing, staying home when sick and disinfecting contact surfaces.
“Though many of us are tired, the virus is still with us,” she said, “and I urge everyone to remain committed to the everyday actions” of prevention.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.