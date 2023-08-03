A shelter in place that was issued early Thursday afternoon in Stafford County, and closed a section of Ferry Road, was caused by an argument that resulted in one person firing a shotgun, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted the shelter in place alert shortly after noon as the 500 block of Ferry Road was shut down while deputies responded to the incident.

Deputies had one male in custody in less than 20 minutes and the other person was eventually also apprehended, according to a sheriff’s office tweet.

In a video posted on the Sheriff’s Office website, Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the incident involved two males in a house who became “involved in a dispute, when one got a shotgun, brandished it and then fired a round inside the home.”

The major said no one was hit by the gunshot, but one person was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation continues into the incident, and the sheriff’s office said charges would be filed later.