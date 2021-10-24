Army veteran, business owner vie for open Lee Hill seat on Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors

Keeping residents engaged and informed is another priority for Hayes, who said in the questionnaire that she would have town hall sessions to “allow a real time proactive approach to engagement between citizens and their Board of Supervisors.”

She said on her campaign website that, “My goal is to keep citizens informed and engaged so their voices can be heard.”

While growth also is a concern for Rump, 37, he said no single issue spurred him to run for the seat. He says on his campaign website that he wants to help lead the community with a dedication “that has not been publicly demonstrated in recent years.”

Candidate profile: Todd Rump Spotsylvania County's Lee Hill District is about to get a new supervisor for the first time since 2009. Voters will choose between a pair of political newcomers—U.S. Army veteran Todd Rump and business owner Lori Hayes.

Rump says on his website that he spent the past several years volunteering on county boards and with nonprofit groups, where he has learned about community issues. He talked about some of the issues at an Oct. 19 forum, sponsored by the Spotsylvania chapter of the NAACP, Spotsylvania Education Association and the Fredericksburg chapter of Virginia Organizing. Hayes did not attend the forum.