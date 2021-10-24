Army veteran, business owner vie for open Lee Hill seat on Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors

Spotsylvania County’s Lee Hill District is about to get a new supervisor for the first time since 2009.
Gary Skinner served his first term that year, and 2021 will be his last, as he decided not to run again earlier this year.
The race to fill the vacancy pits a pair of political newcomers—U.S. Army veteran Todd Rump who now works for the Department of Defense and business owner Lori Hayes. Both are running as independents.
Hayes, 56, is co-owner and general manager of Calypso Kennels, which has operated in Stafford County since 1990. She describes herself as a problem-solver, and one issue she wants to tackle is growth and its impact.
She said the county needs to “be mindful of how growth will impact critical services and ensure infrastructure can support new projects.”
“I intend on weighing new development on its own merits of what it brings to the district to ensure that development does not negatively impact the quality of life,” she wrote in a questionnaire sent to candidates by The Free Lance–Star. “Through continuing to work side by side and pulling from all available resources, we can correct the path of unchecked growth.”
She also cites taxes as a key aspect of a supervisor’s job, and Hayes believes her work running businesses would help her manage county budgets while keeping taxes low. She said she intends to keep taxes low by “being a good steward” and “focusing on fiscal accountability and needs-based budgeting.”
Keeping residents engaged and informed is another priority for Hayes, who said in the questionnaire that she would have town hall sessions to “allow a real time proactive approach to engagement between citizens and their Board of Supervisors.”
She said on her campaign website that, “My goal is to keep citizens informed and engaged so their voices can be heard.”
While growth also is a concern for Rump, 37, he said no single issue spurred him to run for the seat. He says on his campaign website that he wants to help lead the community with a dedication “that has not been publicly demonstrated in recent years.”
Rump says on his website that he spent the past several years volunteering on county boards and with nonprofit groups, where he has learned about community issues. He talked about some of the issues at an Oct. 19 forum, sponsored by the Spotsylvania chapter of the NAACP, Spotsylvania Education Association and the Fredericksburg chapter of Virginia Organizing. Hayes did not attend the forum.
Responding to the first forum question, concerning growth, Rump called the county’s current one-page strategic plan “an embarrassment.” In a Free Lance–Star questionnaire and on his campaign website, Rump says he believes the Board of Supervisors “must act with greater urgency to develop a plan to project out” when the more than 12,000 homes already approved by previous board will be built and plan for the impacts.
Rump is concerned that the county lacks flexibility to deal with major county projects outside of the Capital Improvement Program funding, which could lead to tax increases.
“As we grow as a community,” he said, “we must dedicate the necessary resources to ensure that each county department can maintain their existing facilities and allow for expansion to meet their growing obligations to the community.”
Managing the county’s financial resources is another key issue in county management, Rump said. At the Oct. 19 forum, Rump said the county budget process should be addressed because the board has a habit of making numerous adjustments to approved budgets. Rump says on his campaign website that the current budget process doesn’t allow for “equitable consideration of all departments because new County revenue is allocated before the School Division’s budget is presented.”
Rump also thinks the county could use better collaboration between the public and private sectors, including nonprofit organizations, as a way to deal with some issues. He says on his campaign website that the past six years as he volunteered for county departments and nonprofits he found there “are opportunities to use that knowledge and relationships to bring stakeholders together with County efforts to address community challenges.”
