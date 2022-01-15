Artillery Ridge residents come together for storm cleanup

The recent 12-inch snowfall wreaked havoc on the area causing power outages, downed trees and impassable roads, but it also bonded communities. While much of Artillery Ridge subdivision in Spotsylvania weathered several days without electricity, residents communicated over a neighborhood Facebook page. Those with snow blowers, small tractors and snow shovels heeded calls for help clearing driveways and sidewalks, but realizing many in the subdivision needed more extensive help, residents Stephen and Taylor Glascock put out a Facebook call for a widespread neighborhood clean-up. More than two dozen residents, including children, spent last Saturday and Sunday helping move downed trees, cut up fallen branches and load debris onto trucks and trailers to be hauled to the landfill. Some provided coffee, muffins and soup, others who couldn’t join in donated cash to fuel the vehicles. In total, the concerted clean-up assisted more than 30 homes in the Spotsylvania County community.