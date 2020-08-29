Artists donate two sculptures to Fredericksburg

Two outdoor sculptures installed last September as part of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission’s Public Sculpture Program are now owned by the city.

Michael Bednar, who created “The Three Musketeers,” and Anthony Heinz May, who crafted “Re: Aman,” offered to donate their work, which they were scheduled to remove in September. City Council voted unanimously at its Aug. 25 meeting to accept them.

“Sited as they are at trails and parks—some of the City’s most used assets during the Covid-19 pandemic—our outdoor sculptures provide a sense of excitement and ‘place’ while encouraging safe physical activity,” said Preston Thayer, the program’s director, in a news release.

This is the first time participating artists have offered to donate their work since the Arts Commission launched the sculpture program in 2016, said Jane Shelhorse, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events director. It provides a different display of large-scale outdoor public sculptures at key gateway and trail locations in the city every 12 months to give the public a fun and interesting way to engage with art.