Artists donate two sculptures to Fredericksburg

Two outdoor sculptures installed last September as part of the Fredericksburg Arts Commission’s Public Sculpture Program are now owned by the city.
Michael Bednar, who created “The Three Musketeers,” and Anthony Heinz May, who crafted “Re: Aman,” offered to donate their work, which they were scheduled to remove in September. City Council voted unanimously at its Aug. 25 meeting to accept them.
“Sited as they are at trails and parks—some of the City’s most used assets during the Covid-19 pandemic—our outdoor sculptures provide a sense of excitement and ‘place’ while encouraging safe physical activity,” said Preston Thayer, the program’s director, in a news release.
This is the first time participating artists have offered to donate their work since the Arts Commission launched the sculpture program in 2016, said Jane Shelhorse, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events director. It provides a different display of large-scale outdoor public sculptures at key gateway and trail locations in the city every 12 months to give the public a fun and interesting way to engage with art.
The sculptures are selected by a jury, and two have been purchased in previous years. The Fredericksburg Arts Commission bought “Dancing Milkweed IV,” which is on the corner of on the Canal Path, and the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority bought “Morning Glory Bench IV,” which is placed along the Heritage Trail.
“It’s just a lovely thing, and you see kids playing on it, too,” Shelhorse said of the bench.
Neither Bednar nor May have asked for name recognition or said where their sculptures are to be displayed or even if they must be displayed. Shelhorse said that “Re: Aman,” which was crafted from a tree, will remain along the Heritage Trail near the entrance to Old Mill Park. “Three Musketeers,” an abstract metal sculpture, will be moved from Dixon Park to the Wolfe Street Triangle in September.
The Fredericksburg Arts Commission voted at its July meeting to approve the jury’s recommendations for the installment of three new pieces, for the 2020-2021 Public Sculpture Program. One of them will be placed in Dixon Park.
