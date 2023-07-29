Amanda Herbert was a child when she saw her father get so sick, he went to his local doctor, who took one look at him and rushed him to the hospital.

Herbert’s dad was treated for a heart attack and, over the years that followed, congestive heart failure that would claim his life. The memories of the help he got first, at a primary care practice about 10 minutes from home in Caroline County, have stayed with her — and helped shape the course of her career.

“In retrospect, that’s where family medicine became an interest,” she said. “Just being there for your patients, especially in a rural area, you’re kind of the first point of contact and I really just kind of enjoyed that.”

These days, the woman with the bright smile has a title in front of her name. She’s Dr. Amanda Herbert and she’s on her way to becoming a family medicine physician with Mary Washington Healthcare, the same system that treated her father and other family members.

Herbert is one of 21 residents in the first class of the new Graduate Medical Education program offered by MWHC. All the residents have graduated from medical school and earned their medical licenses.

For the next three years, they’ll complete their residencies and develop hands-on skills while rotating through units at Mary Washington Hospital and other health care facilities in the Fredericksburg area.

Fifteen residents will focus on internal medicine, dealing exclusively with adults and their long-term illnesses and chronic conditions. Six others, including Herbert, will delve into family medicine and treat patients from the cradle to the grave.

“Family medicine is kind of what being a doctor means to me,” Herbert said, “seeing the family, seeing the babies, seeing geriatrics, all the people.”

A teaching hospital

While there are lots of complexities involved in educating the next generation of doctors, the ultimate goal is relatively simple, said Dr. Stephanie Goldberg, the GME program’s designated institutional officer.

“We will create pipelines of physicians who will come to the area to learn the area and stay here,” she said. “Fredericksburg, especially along the (Interstate) 95 corridor, is one of the fastest-growing areas in the community, and we know we don’t have enough primary care physicians. We need to increase access to all-around care.”

The lack of family doctors is a problem nationwide. The Association of American Medical Colleges suggests the United States could have a shortage of up to 33,000 primary care physicians in the next decade as current doctors either retire or leave the field because of burnout.

A 2020 report from the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Advisory Council, ranked Virginia 32nd in the number of GME opportunities and in keeping those who have graduated from Virginia medical schools in the state.

“There are many factors that influence where graduates from Virginia medical schools will ultimately practice,” the report stated, “but none is more influential than where they do their post-graduate training.”

That’s what convinced Mary Washington Healthcare to “grow our staff from the inside,” said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer who cited the program’s benefits when he joined the healthcare system in 2019.

‘Old family doc’

MWHC’s program will last three years and eventually include 63 residents per year, 45 in internal medicine and 18 in family medicine. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education also has approved the Fredericksburg-based health system for residencies in general surgery and a one-year transitional program which introduces various sub-specialties, Goldberg said.

The current focus is on primary care providers. Not only has MWHC embarked on being a teaching hospital for the first time, but it’s also taking a novel approach to a family medicine clinic. Goldberg says it’s similar to the “old family doc” who treated whatever ailed patients.

“That model hasn’t necessarily been in this area,” Goldberg said, “but that’s what we’re building here.”

MWHC repurposed a building off State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County for the Family Medicine Residency Clinic. It will be staffed by physicians who will maintain their own practices while they also work with residents as their preceptors, or instructors.

Residents see patients first, make an assessment then share that with their preceptors who go over the diagnosis and how it was determined. Then, the two enter the examining room together. The preceptor checks out the patient to make sure nothing has been missed and goes over the care plan.

And just like the family docs of old, the physicians and residents handle everything from biopsies and contraceptives to skin procedures and toenail removals. Adults getting their annual checkup can schedule their children’s visits and vaccines at the same time and place.

The clinic has state-of-the art ultrasounds so patients don’t have to go elsewhere for tests, a pharmacy on-site and a licensed professional counselor who will see patients and educate residents on how to screen their patients for behavioral-health issues.

“It’s really comprehensive primary care where you’re seeing patients through every stage and age of their lives,” said Dr. Laura Helmly, program director.

‘From scratch’

Helmly is certified in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment — moving and manipulating muscles and joints, especially to treat chronic pain. She satisfied her love of teaching at a residency program at East Tennessee State University, then came to the Fredericksburg area last year to be part of the new GME program.

Helmly and fellow physicians, Dr. Lyana Mahmoudi and Dr. Nora Hassan, who were both recruited from New York, reflected on their own residency training as they created a new program. They regularly discussed what they liked about their residencies and what their programs lacked.

“It’s absolutely an amazing thing to be a part of,” Helmly said. “The opportunity to build a residency program from scratch like this does not come around often.”

Mahmoudi agreed, saying it was hard to resist the chance to be on the ground floor, especially the way the “team has really accomplished quite a bit in a pretty short time.”

Almost 2,000 doctors applied for the 21 initial resident positions, “which is very impressive for a new program,” Helmly said.

Mahmoudi said it’s exciting to see the growth among residents having their first experiences in the real medical world.

“Initially when they come, they’re pretty nervous and you really see them gain confidence,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing how that happens, and it’s usually pretty quickly that they come up with their own plans.”