As crews tackle remote outages in Fredericksburg region, another possible storm builds

As utility crews worked to restore electricity to the last remaining pockets left without power after last week’s massive snowstorm, forecasters are warning Fredericksburg-area residents to keep their snow shovels handy.
The weather is expected to be cold and clear for the next several days. But forecasters say another system well to the west of Virginia is moving east and if it meets the southerly jet stream just right several days from now, more snow could be possible in the Fredericksburg region.
“The pattern is there that we could see another winter weather system impact the area sometime late this weekend,” said Michael Souza, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Sterling office. “The potential is there. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen; it just means that it could.”
Last week’s 3-inch-per-hour snowstorm knocked out electrical power for thousands of residential customers in the region for multiple days. A week later, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said about 2,600 homes in its coverage area—mostly in Spotsylvania and Louisa counties—still remained without power.
Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations for REC, said about 1,200 workers from the co-op and 13 other states are still concentrated near Lake Anna clearing trees and using heavy equipment to replace downed or damaged utility poles and other hardware lost during the storm. Hollins said many remote areas are difficult to reach, even with off-road utility vehicles.
“There are going to be outages that continue over the next few days,” Hollins said Monday. “There are several areas in our service territory where we still have power outages that have incredibly significant damage.”
Elias Hall of Frederick’s Hall in Louisa County finally had power restored to his home Monday afternoon, but he is worried his 47-year-old neighbor who suffers from leukemia still remains in the dark. Hall’s wife called the situation “heart wrenching.”
Hall offered a suggestion to the power company for handling lengthy outages in the future.
“Reevaluate the way you do emergency outages,” Hall said. “Do an after-action report and find out what went wrong and why it went wrong and fix it.”
Dominion Energy and the Northern Neck Electric Cooperative reported that they had restored power to all customers in the Fredericksburg region impacted by the Jan. 3 storm, which dumped up to a foot of snow in the area. At the peak, nearly 70,000 of Dominion’s 116,00 customers in the region were without power, Dominion spokesman Craig Carper said Monday.
In addition to the many electrical outages experienced by residents throughout the area, travelers were also faced with dangerous roadways that were not only covered with snow and ice, but littered with fallen trees and dangerous electrical power lines.
An expectant Stafford County mother and her husband who couldn’t get out of their home off Tacketts Mill Road last week called first responders for assistance after the mother’s water broke.
Stafford County firefighters Joseph Kenny and Andy Smith walked the mother for 40 minutes through thick snow, patiently pausing during contractions, until they made it safely to a waiting ambulance. The next morning, the mother gave birth to a baby girl named Josephine.
“Most of the calls required us to get out and hoof it for awhile,” Kenny said. “With all the trees that fell, the vast majority of calls the crews had to get out on foot anyway to make it to patients, whether they were pulling someone out from a tree that fell or delivering oxygen to some of our senior citizens.”
The outcome was tragically different in Louisa County, where 34-year-old Jacob Whaley was found dead several days after attempting to walk six miles to his home after crashing his car during Monday’s blizzard. A search team of citizens and deputies found Whaley’s body on Thursday.
Sheriff’s officials in Orange County reported a couple and their family pet were found dead at their home in the 33000 block of Colonial Lane in Locust Grove. A generator that was not running was found in a garage under the living area. Authorities say no foul play is suspected in that incident which still remains under investigation.
