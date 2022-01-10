As crews tackle remote outages in Fredericksburg region, another possible storm builds

As utility crews worked to restore electricity to the last remaining pockets left without power after last week’s massive snowstorm, forecasters are warning Fredericksburg-area residents to keep their snow shovels handy.

The weather is expected to be cold and clear for the next several days. But forecasters say another system well to the west of Virginia is moving east and if it meets the southerly jet stream just right several days from now, more snow could be possible in the Fredericksburg region.

“The pattern is there that we could see another winter weather system impact the area sometime late this weekend,” said Michael Souza, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Sterling office. “The potential is there. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen; it just means that it could.”

Last week’s 3-inch-per-hour snowstorm knocked out electrical power for thousands of residential customers in the region for multiple days. A week later, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative said about 2,600 homes in its coverage area—mostly in Spotsylvania and Louisa counties—still remained without power.