As Fredericksburg-area virus cases decline, health officials ramp up vaccination campaign

In coming days, when people gather to raise a toast to summer or to celebrate the emancipation of slaves, health officials will be nearby, ready with a shot of their own.
As vaccination efforts continue across the area, state and nation toward the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of adults by July 4, local health officials are taking their campaigns to the people. On Saturday, the Rappahannock Area Health District will offer its first event at a local brewery, giving out about 30 doses at 6 Bears & A Goat in Stafford County. The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Likewise, the Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County and other localities from the Northern Neck to the Middle Peninsula, plans three walk-up clinics during Juneteenth celebrations. Two are on June 19: from 3:30–7 p.m. at the Tavern behind the old courthouse in Heathsville and from 5–7 p.m. at the First United Baptist Church in Gloucester. A third is at the Lebanon Baptist Church in Saluda from 2–6 p.m. June 27.
The more diverse clinics fit the goal of Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator, to take vaccines “to places where people are,” including bars, grocery stores and restaurants, baseball games and festivals.
“Those kind of strategies put this front and center for a younger demographic that’s not going out of their way to get vaccinated,” Avula said last month.
Statewide, 68 percent of Virginia’s adults have been vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health website at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary. In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, 65 percent of adults have gotten shots.
Unlike the early days of the vaccine when there wasn’t enough to go around, the supply is outpacing demand, particularly as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, according to local health officials.
After initially announcing it would vaccinate only those 16 and older, Mary Washington Healthcare has opened its clinic to adolescents age 12 to 15. Located at the Fick Conference Center on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital, the clinic has added staff to make sure support is available to that age group, said Emily Thurston, marketing manager.
MWHC has given more than 1,080 first doses to the younger set and will start giving second doses on Saturday, Thurston said.
“Having our eligible children vaccinated will allow them to enjoy a much safer summer,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district.
She and others point to a report last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that looked at the impact of COVID-19 on adolescents and generated a lot of media attention. The report studied 204 patients, age 12–17, who were hospitalized between March 1 and April 24, when hospitalization rates among that age group began to rise, according to the CDC.
One-third of those hospitalized were admitted to intensive care, and 5 percent of young patients hospitalized needed to be put on ventilators, according to the CDC. None of the 204 patients died.
The report summarized that “severe disease occurs in all age groups, including adolescents,” a point that health officials have stressed for more than 15 months. However, some headlines, sound bites and social media posts about the report suggested the virus is suddenly wreaking havoc on adolescents to the point that one-third of teens infected end up in the ICU—when the data showed instead that one-third of those already hospitalized require ICU care.
And, only a small portion of teens and preteens who get COVID-19 end up in the hospital, locally and statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The state divides pediatric cases into ages 0–9 and 10–19, so it’s not possible to look only at those who are 12–17.
From March to December of last year, 601 children and teens age 10–19 tested positive for the virus in the Rappahannock Area Health District. Nine had to be hospitalized.
Infections skyrocketed in the first two months of 2021. Between January and early June, another 2,862 adolescents age 10–19 had confirmed infections.
Even with the increasing numbers, the rate of hospital admissions remained low. Of the 3,463 local children and teens diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began, 17 have needed hospital care.
Overall, the number of patients at Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of COVID-19 cases, has “significantly declined over the last month,” said Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director at the hospital. No one under 18 has been admitted in the last month, he said.
The median age of hospitalized patients has gotten younger, but it tends to be people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, Mandell said, and not adolescents. There have been some elderly patients as well, he said.
However, more than 85 percent of local residents age 65 and up have had at least one dose of the vaccine, which is why the number of older people—the most at risk for COVID-19 early on in the pandemic—has declined recently, according to local health officials.
One fully vaccinated patient was hospitalized at MWH, but that person “recovered more rapidly and was hospitalized a shorter period,” Mandell said.
Those who are not vaccinated or have underlying medical issues tend to get a more aggressive infection with symptoms consistent with the variants that have spread across the country, the doctor said.
“There have been no fully vaccinated patients who have died from COVID-19 thus far in our hospitals,” Mandell said, adding the vaccine “is the pivotal reason we’ve seen such a marked decline in the pandemic.”
Case numbers reflect that decline, and health officials are “very optimistic,” said the RAHD’s Chamberlin. As of Monday, the health district was averaging seven new cases a day over a seven-day period. The rate has fallen consistently since May 1, when the average was 64 new cases a day.
From May 30 to June 6, there weren’t any new cases among King George or Westmoreland county residents and only one in Fredericksburg. Those kinds of numbers haven’t been recorded since the first few months of the pandemic, according to state data.
Deaths have continued, but at a slower pace. Last week, three new deaths were reported, all on the same day. Two men in their 60s—one Latino and the other white—and a Black woman in her 50s were the latest fatalities from the virus which has claimed the lives of 287 local residents.
“COVID-19 is still a deadly disease for some,” Chamberlin said, “and it’s just not worth taking a chance by remaining unvaccinated.”
