As Fredericksburg-area virus cases decline, health officials ramp up vaccination campaign

Overall, the number of patients at Mary Washington Hospital, which has treated the bulk of COVID-19 cases, has “significantly declined over the last month,” said Dr. M. Stephen Mandell Jr., senior medical director at the hospital. No one under 18 has been admitted in the last month, he said.

The median age of hospitalized patients has gotten younger, but it tends to be people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, Mandell said, and not adolescents. There have been some elderly patients as well, he said.

However, more than 85 percent of local residents age 65 and up have had at least one dose of the vaccine, which is why the number of older people—the most at risk for COVID-19 early on in the pandemic—has declined recently, according to local health officials.

One fully vaccinated patient was hospitalized at MWH, but that person “recovered more rapidly and was hospitalized a shorter period,” Mandell said.

Those who are not vaccinated or have underlying medical issues tend to get a more aggressive infection with symptoms consistent with the variants that have spread across the country, the doctor said.