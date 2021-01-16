As more vaccine clinics are held, officials remind people the shots don't provide instant immunity

Those in Tier 1b can register with the local health district or Mary Washington for appointments, and the details are spelled out in an accompanying chart.

Tier 1a and the expanded 1b include about half of the state’s 8.5 million residents, Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.

“The governor wasn’t kidding when he said it was a lot of people,” Henry said. “It’s going to get better and better as we go, but we just ask people for grace and patience as we’re all making decisions literally at the 11th hour.”

Officials stress that clinics are for those with appointments only; no walk-ins will be accepted.

‘ONE SHOT AT A TIME’

Patience may be a superpower rarer than invincibility, especially as people see on Facebook who’s been vaccinated or gotten appointments before them.

“A lot of people [are] wondering, ‘Why did this person get it before me? I want it and I should get it,’ and those feelings are understandable,” Newman said. “Many people have been almost prisoners in their home, and this has been a long haul for many, many individuals.”