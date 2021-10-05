As new virus cases drop in Fredericksburg region, so do local hospitalizations

As of Tuesday, 335 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District had died from COVID-19 since March 2020. Thirty of those deaths have been reported since Sept. 1.

Those age 60 and above made up the majority—23 of the 30 deaths—but there were several days when the death of a younger person was reported alongside an older one. Two of the most recent deaths have come to people in their 30s, three deaths to those in their 40s.

A report released Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests the death count among seniors—the most vulnerable to the virus since the pandemic began—would have been much higher this year if not for vaccinations.

The COVID-19 vaccines “may have helped prevent roughly 3,900 new COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths among seniors in Virginia during the first five months of 2021,” according to the study conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

Nationally, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021, according to the report.

Local health officials continue to encourage the same practices, which they say will protect people, not just from COVID-19, but from other viruses. They include getting vaccinated, wearing masks inside public spaces, washing hands thoroughly and practicing social distancing.

