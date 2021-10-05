As new virus cases drop in Fredericksburg region, so do local hospitalizations

Fredericksburg-area hospital reported 15 fewer patients being treated for COVID-19 Tuesday than the day before—and health officials hope the pattern continues.
This “is wonderful to see,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. “We certainly hope this becomes a trend.”
Across the Fredericksburg region, state and nation, new virus cases have been dropping for several weeks. In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, cases averaged 129 per day over a seven-day period on Monday. That’s compared with 160 new cases per day the week before and 179 daily cases per day two weeks earlier.
The more serious measurements of the respiratory disease—hospitalizations and deaths—tend to follow case numbers two or three weeks later, Chamberlin said. That pattern proved true locally.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the number of people hospitalized with virus symptoms at Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center topped 100 for the first time since late January. The patient count stayed above 100 five days in a row until this Tuesday, Oct. 5, when the total dropped to 95.
But that’s still an overwhelming number of patients for local hospitals, which have been feeling the pinch. Mary Washington Healthcare announced last week it would temporarily postpone heart-related and cancer surgeries for two weeks to give the overall patient count time to fall.
In late September, Spotsylvania Regional had so many people hospitalized that it called for an “EMS diversion”—for local rescue squads to take patients elsewhere. The action was in place for five days while the Spotsylvania facility reached “an all-time high, with approximately 39 percent of our medical beds occupied by COVID-19 patients,” said CEO David McKnight.
Health officials have stressed the same patterns are true in facilities across the state and nation.
“Our hospitals still remain fairly full,” said April Achter, population health coordinator of the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District.
While she hailed the “fantastic news” that COVID-19 cases are falling in her district, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties among others, hospitals have not yet seen the same level of decline.
And even though cases have come down, she said the same thing as Chamberlin.
“They’re still at a high level,” Achter said. “Cases are decreasing, but the level is not where we want it to be.”
Community transmission remains at the highest levels across the state.
In terms of deaths from the virus, Virginia has reported between 30 to 50 new deaths per day for most of the last month.
As of Tuesday, 335 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District had died from COVID-19 since March 2020. Thirty of those deaths have been reported since Sept. 1.
Those age 60 and above made up the majority—23 of the 30 deaths—but there were several days when the death of a younger person was reported alongside an older one. Two of the most recent deaths have come to people in their 30s, three deaths to those in their 40s.
A report released Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests the death count among seniors—the most vulnerable to the virus since the pandemic began—would have been much higher this year if not for vaccinations.
The COVID-19 vaccines “may have helped prevent roughly 3,900 new COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths among seniors in Virginia during the first five months of 2021,” according to the study conducted by researchers with HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.
Nationally, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021, according to the report.
Local health officials continue to encourage the same practices, which they say will protect people, not just from COVID-19, but from other viruses. They include getting vaccinated, wearing masks inside public spaces, washing hands thoroughly and practicing social distancing.
