As vaccine supply increases, demand in Fredericksburg area falls

The doctor said he knew he looked like an idiot, standing outside his office holding a handmade sign announcing a “COVID-19 vaccine.”
But ever since Dr. Rosier Dedwylder’s practice in Dahlgren started administering the vaccine—50 shots every Monday from March 22 on—he and his staff made sure every dose landed in an arm.
Then last week, someone canceled late in the day, and the staff scrambled to find a replacement. Dedwylder sees patients, not only from King George and neighboring Caroline and Westmoreland counties, but also those over the bridge in southern Maryland.
The notion of one dose going to waste struck the medical team particularly hard, especially with the news coming out of India. People were dying outside hospitals because oxygen wasn’t available, and there were horrible photos of multiple victims of the virus being burned on funeral pyres. COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,000 victims there each day for the last week.
That’s why Dedwylder and his nurse worked so hard to find someone who could use the last vaccine of the day. After the two visited nearby homes and businesses, the doctor took out a magic marker to make a sign and stood outside with it for 20 minutes.
“The rest of the world is literally dying to get this vaccine,” Dedwylder said. “Aren’t we fortunate to live in a country where you can get the vaccine, where it costs you nothing and it can save your life?”
Had Dedwylder done that a month ago on busy State Route 206, he might have caused a stampede. As the supply of COVID-19 vaccines has increased and the shots have become available to anyone in the general public age 16 and up the demand has dropped.
“It’s really gone down quite a bit,” said Lisa Laurier, population health manager at Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland and nine other counties in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. “I think it’s surprised everyone because it happened so suddenly. I set up clinics for vulnerable populations, and I went from full clinics for about 150 people with a waiting list to clinics with 25 people in less than a week.”
Along with the rest of the state and nation, the Rappahannock Area Health District has seen similar declines. It includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Two of its drive-thru clinics last week had dozens of unfilled appointments compared with the previous week, when a vaccination clinic at the Fredericksburg Expo Center drew so many participants the health district extended the event into the evening and filled all the slots.
“Vaccine supply has now exceeded demand, and there are many more providers and pharmacies now offering the vaccine as well,” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district.
WALKS-INS AND DRIVE-UPS
For the first four months of the vaccine rollout, local health officials followed a strict policy of appointments only at clinics. After people showed up demanding to be vaccinated, officials regularly had police officers nearby in case things got out of hand.
At that time, the vaccine was eligible only to those considered the most vulnerable because of their age and underlying health issues, or the most at risk because their work in hospitals, nursing homes or other areas put them in contact with the public.
Last week, health officials changed their policy and started welcoming anyone who wants to walk in—or drive up—to a clinic. Appointments are still encouraged because they save time for participants, but walk-ins will be taken until the last hour of an event.
In addition, RAHD officials are planning more community clinics in remote areas and sending crews next week to vaccinate homebound residents. Anyone who is unable to get to a clinic—or to schedule an appointment—can contact the RAHD call center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540/899-4797. Press option 0.
It’s all part of the effort to get the vaccine to as many people as possible through partnerships with first responders, government officials, churches and nonprofits and anyone else involved with their community, said Katina Howard, the RAHD’s outreach coordinator.
“We want to make sure we can connect with people by every means necessary so we’re not leaving anyone behind,” she said. “We may have to get extremely creative.”
RED AND BLUE
As the state endeavors to vaccinate at least 75 percent of Virginians and reach herd immunity—which should stop the spread of the virus—Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccine coordinator, has said repeatedly that there’s less interest in rural areas and among white Republican men. He’s said the most populous areas of the state, such as Northern Virginia, around Richmond and outside Charlottesville, have shown the most interest in the vaccine.
What does that mean for the Fredericksburg area, which has a foot in both camps in terms of being part rural and part urban?
From a political perspective, it runs red. Every locality in the region, except for Fredericksburg and Stafford County, voted Republican in last year’s presidential election even though President Joe Biden, a Democrat, claimed the state.
Leaders of local Republican committees say the suggestion that they’re not doing their part to reach herd immunity is unfair.
“As a white male who lives in White Oak, I would say that’s just not the case,” said Tony DeTora, chairman of the Stafford County Republican Committee. He said he interacted with more than 2,000 Republicans recently during a forum, primary and to plan for an upcoming convention, and “not once have I heard anybody say anything about the vaccine that was detrimental or that they’re not going to get it or anything.”
Four days after the vaccine became open to the general public, DeTora said he got his first dose.
Dustin Curtis, chairman of the Spotsylvania County Republican Committee, wouldn’t say if he’d been vaccinated and couldn’t speak to how many committee members had, but sensed the total was about 50 percent. Like DeTora, he said it hadn’t been much of a topic of conversation other than “no one wants to be mandated to take the vaccine. We’re still a party of freedom, and you should be able to decide for yourself.”
Curtis didn’t appreciate Avula “putting on a partisan hat more than he should” and labeling Republicans as being anti-vaccine or even anti-science. “That couldn’t be further from the truth,” Curtis said.
YOUNG AND OLD
Another group reluctant to get vaccinated are young people who may believe they’re immune from a serious case of COVID. Jason Loftus, Caroline County’s chief of fire and emergency services, has seen that in his department.
About 60 percent of Caroline’s fire and rescue workers have not been vaccinated, Loftus said. Most are 30 or younger, and the department has had a low rate of COVID-19 infections, according to the chief.
“It’s individual choice,” he said, adding that he’s 50 and vaccinated. “What you find is your more senior folks, when you get closer to the end, you think about it more. The older you get, the more problems you’re gonna have.”
Katelynn Southworth, who’s 20 and vice president of the Student Government Association at Germanna Community College, thought about the age factor as well. As she talked with other college students, she heard the same sentiments as Chief Loftus.
“They are not as concerned if they get sick or not,” she said. “I don’t think they truly believe it will affect them,”
As Southworth researched vaccines and watched what happened around her, she read about young people developing serious illnesses or having lingering side effects. She also saw people get tested because the college mandated it and discover they had COVID-19 even though they hadn’t had the first symptom.
Southworth didn’t want to take a chance to see in which category she might fall. She got vaccinated.
“If you are hesitant, especially the younger population, you should do research on the different types of vaccines before you automatically say no or yes,” she said.
