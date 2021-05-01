As vaccine supply increases, demand in Fredericksburg area falls

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to make sure we can connect with people by every means necessary so we’re not leaving anyone behind,” she said. “We may have to get extremely creative.”

RED AND BLUE

As the state endeavors to vaccinate at least 75 percent of Virginians and reach herd immunity—which should stop the spread of the virus—Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccine coordinator, has said repeatedly that there’s less interest in rural areas and among white Republican men. He’s said the most populous areas of the state, such as Northern Virginia, around Richmond and outside Charlottesville, have shown the most interest in the vaccine.

What does that mean for the Fredericksburg area, which has a foot in both camps in terms of being part rural and part urban?

From a political perspective, it runs red. Every locality in the region, except for Fredericksburg and Stafford County, voted Republican in last year’s presidential election even though President Joe Biden, a Democrat, claimed the state.

Leaders of local Republican committees say the suggestion that they’re not doing their part to reach herd immunity is unfair.