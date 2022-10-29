As Veterans Day nears, 'We will remember them'

When Fredericksburg City Council member Matt Kelly traveled to Europe in June to commemorate the D-Day landing at Normandy, France, he ended up taking part in other ceremonies, including one that honored city residents killed in an earlier war.

As a history geek, Kelly said he’s always wanted to attend a Last Post Ceremony, an event that honors soldiers of the former British Empire and its allies, who died in the Ypres Salient in Belgium during the First World War. Every day since 1928, crowds have gathered at the Ypres (Menin Gate) Memorial for the moving ritual.

“To be able to participate in that was absolutely fantastic,” Kelly said. “It was definitely at the top of the bucket list.”

Kelly is a member of the Last Post Association and asked if he could lay a wreath with a sash labeled, “Never Forget Fredericksburg, VA.” He wanted to honor Dr. Urbane Bass and the members of Co. K, 116th Infantry from Fredericksburg who died in France.

Bass was the first Black doctor in Fredericksburg since the days of Reconstruction and he was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during the war. He was caring for the wounded, alongside French troops, when an artillery shell exploded, severing his legs. Bass instructed those around him on how to care for his injuries, but soon died of blood loss.

Kelly also was asked to read a poem as part of the ceremony. As he stood among the marbled columns of the memorial, engraved with the names of those who died in service to their country, he recited the line that those memorialized “shall not grow old.”

He continued: “At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them,” he said. Then, members of the crowd, many sitting in wheelchairs with blankets draped over their laps, repeated, “We will remember them.”

While in Europe, Kelly and Col. Guy Gormley, a retired Army officer, visited Margraten, Holland, where Gormley’s wife’s uncle was buried. He was killed in 1943 when his B-17 blew up, and a family in Holland has taken care of his gravesite for almost 80 years.

Kelly and Gormley met those who honored his grave and attended other ceremonies which attracted whole families—grandparents, parents and children. In Margraten, three busloads of high school students from Amsterdam were part of an annual pilgrimage where sponsors stress “you need to understand what has been sacrificed for you,” Kelly said. “You don’t see that here a lot.”