As virus cases climb in Fredericksburg region, testing demands again exceed supplies

It’s beginning to look a lot like 2020 on the COVID-19 front.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are being reported at levels not seen since last winter, the peak of the pandemic. Four more deaths were reported over the weekend in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The recent deaths included men in their 30s, 40s and 80s and a woman in her 70s. All were white, two lived in Spotsylvania and two in Stafford. They’re among 312 people who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The local positivity rate, which measures the percent of positive tests among all those taken, is well above 10 percent, indicating a high level of disease transmission, according to health officials. And tests to determine if a person indeed has the novel coronavirus are becoming harder to find as demand increases.

Some urgent care centers are offering tests only for those showing symptoms of the respiratory illness, according to RAHD officials. The centers are sending people who have quarantined—because of a possible exposure—and need a negative test to return to school or work to other locations for testing so they can devote their energies to the sickest people.