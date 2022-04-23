Assistance keeps mom, three kids in North Stafford home

Izora Smith had a great job in January 2020, working as a director of operations at a Northern Virginia company that serves disabled children and adults.

She was making more than $60,000 a year and had flexible hours, an added bonus for the single mother of three young children. Then, the pandemic hit and her boss feared employees might bring COVID-19 to their clients, who already had compromised immune systems.

“He kept two people on staff and had to terminate everybody else, including me,” she said, adding that “38 people lost their jobs that day. It was just devastating.”

The North Stafford woman, 48, had never been in that position before as she was used to taking care of herself and her family.

“My mom used to say, you made your bed, now you lie in it,” she said. “So I would lie in it in silence, suffering. I didn’t realize I was drowning.”

Smith fell behind on her mortgage—which is $2,000 a month—and feared her family would end up in a shelter. With no relatives in the area and her children’s father unable to help because of “his own struggles,” she said, Smith blew through her savings, borrowed money wherever she could and sought help, and groceries, from schools and churches.

She didn’t qualify for full unemployment—and the extra $600 a month offered as pandemic relief—because she hadn’t worked long enough at her former job. She was eligible for $158 a week as a gig worker, or independent contractor.

Last fall, while looking at the website for Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School, which her twin 7-year-old girls and 5-year-old son attend, Smith saw a post about the Rappahannock United Way helping with rental and mortgage payments. It was for people who’d been impacted by the pandemic.

Nervous to call but too desperate not to, Smith contacted Jasmine Lewings and explained her plight.

“She was phenomenal,” Smith said. “She was very gentle, she understood that I was already frazzled, I was a mess, trying to figure everything out.”

By that point, Smith was $23,330 behind in her mortgage. She assumed she’d get relief to cover a few months of payments and was astounded when the United Way paid the entire amount in February.

“The goal with these funds is not just to put a patch on it, to say, hey, we can give you a couple hundred dollars,” said Sarah Walsh, chief impact officer of the United Way. “It’s to wipe out a debt so you can focus on working, taking care of your family.”

Smith got assistance through special funds given to the United Way by Stafford County to help with rental and mortgage payments. Stafford provided $300,000 from its allotment of American Rescue Plan Funds and the City of Fredericksburg put in $130,500 of its CARES Act Funds for its residents, Walsh said.

That money is in addition to more than $2.5 million that “passed through our United Way for our region, specifically for rent and mortgage assistance for people impacted by the pandemic,” Walsh said. Those regional funds went to 625 households in Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The allotment lasted from July 2020 through December 2021, then Fredericksburg and Stafford put in extra funds to help their residents with rent and house payments. That money has to be used by June 30, Walsh said.

She also noted that the United Way continues to assist renters and homeowners throughout the Planning District who part of the ALICE population. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and represents individuals and families who are working but struggling to make ends meet.

“Your child care worker, the cashier at your supermarket, the salesperson at your big box store, your waitress, a home health aide, an office clerk ... anyone can be living under the ALICE threshold,” states the United Way website.

‘ONE BAD DAY’

Smith has found work in other facilities, but the positions are as-needed so she continues to look for a full-time job. She’s on payment plans for all her utilities and will forego any traveling or activities for the children—swimming lessons or sports teams—until she catches up with her bills.

“I don’t ever want to get back in that position again,” Smith said.

While the North Stafford mother is overjoyed at her turnaround, another group that works with people who have fallen on hard times because of the pandemic fears harder days are ahead.

Protections the General Assembly put in place to help low-income renters, including making landlords give a 14-day notice of evictions or the financial assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program, similar to what the United Way provided early on, will expire June 30.

The deadline to apply for relief is May 15, as state funds are running low.

“We don’t see anything magical about the end of June,” said Ann Kloeckner, executive director of Legal Aid Works, which provides free legal assistance to low-income residents in Fredericksburg and 16 counties from Culpeper to Westmoreland. “It isn’t that suddenly our clients are going to get more money or be in a better place or find a better job.”

But as other elements of the economy have rebounded, the protections and assistance set up to help during the pandemic are ending. Kloeckner and her team fear that change will impact those who need help the most.

“Even before the pandemic started, there were a lot of people in Virginia that, if they weren’t already poor, they were one bad day away from being put in that situation of poverty,” said Alexander Reidell, a Legal Aid attorney who covers housing and consumer cases from the Fredericksburg office. “The pandemic has essentially been that one bad day, stretched out for two years.”

Any discussion about low-income residents has to include the lack of affordable housing, Kloeckner said. And with protections lifted, landlords may want to raise rents and get different tenants—meaning those who were barely able to pay the previous rents will be hard-pressed with inflation causing gas and grocery prices to skyrocket.

“It’s like one storm creating another storm and who knows what the next storm will be,” said Brian Han, an attorney who deals with housing issues in Culpeper.

MORE PEOPLE IN NEED

In 2017, the United Way produced an ALICE report that examined the number of people who had trouble paying for basic expenses such as food and housing, health care and transportation. The report estimated that 39% of Virginia households fell under the ALICE definition. Locally, the percentages ranged from 29% of King George households to 55% of those in Fredericksburg.

Kloeckner and fellow lawyers feel like the number of low-income people is rising based on how many people they’re seeing who never had to seek help from nonprofits. They’re talking to clients who used to give to food banks—and now find themselves receiving the services.

“The pandemic really took all those issues that we had before and made them worse,” Reidell said. “Even after a pandemic would considered to be over, those issues are still going to be here, and still going to be worse because of the impact of the pandemic.”

