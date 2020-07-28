Because she played college soccer and spent years conditioning, sometimes for bodybuilding competitions, Erin Brown wasn’t too worried about the demands of being a contestant on the Fox TV show “Ultimate Tag.”
When she joined hosts J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt to film her episode, she found herself facing off against top athletes during an elaborate game of tag that plays out amid a cornucopia of obstacles.
The episode featuring Brown, who grew up in Spotsylvania County and now lives in California, airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Fox.
“It’s not just a simple game of tag, as people are falling, banging into things and sometimes getting hurt,” she said. “I may or may not have gotten a concussion on my episode. There are elite athletes on the show and it’s a grueling game where it’s nothing to end up smashing into the walls. It’s like ‘American Ninja’ meets ‘Ultimate Gladiator.’ ”
Brown’s parents, Todd and Michelle Brown, still live in Spotsylvania, where Erin joined them for more than a month when the pandemic hit.
By then, the 27-year-old had long since filmed her episode, which was shot last July. Its competitions are based on something called “parkour,” a training discipline that uses movement developed from military obstacle course training.
Only in this “Ultimate Tag” game show, contestants try to make it from point A to point B on different courses without being touched or having flags taken by “taggers,” some of whom are well-known in different fields of athletics and exercise.
“I had heard of one of the taggers, Brooke Ence. She’s big in the Crossfit competition world, and she’s very strong,” said Brown. “It was pretty cool to go against her in one of the games, and I just may have gotten just a little revenge on her.”
Brown is prohibited from giving away how she fares in this week’s episode, which ends the show for the summer.
“But I am allowed to say how much I enjoyed it,” said the San Diego resident, who works at a gym and hopes to soon get back into body-building competitions.
“In the four different types of games, you’re working pretty hard and they can last from 10 seconds to 3 minutes,” she said. “You wouldn’t think something that goes by that quickly would leave you so out of breath. But it did, because your adrenaline is pumping the whole time. You’re totally gassed by the end of it.”
Brown said because she’s had plenty of experience in physical competitions, that aspect of the show didn’t worry her. But going in, she was a little nervous about talking on camera and interacting with the Watts and others before and after each game.
“Honestly, I’m a little shy when it comes to being a TV person like that, but I felt like I came out of my shell once the games got going,” she said. “I do consider myself an athlete, and the surge of energy was awesome. It was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”
She said the football-playing Watt brothers helped her get over being nervous on camera.
“They were amazing and were really funny and easy to converse with,” she said. “Talking on camera like that can be uncomfortable, but they created small talk with us in a way that felt genuine.”
She said each episode features three male competitors and three women, with one of each gender winning per episode, taking home $10,000. There’s also an overall series winner, who takes home $50,000. Brown was sworn to secrecy on that account, as well.
Brown, who played a year of soccer at West Virginia University, was living in L.A. when the show reached out to her.
“They found me on social media, where I have a presence as a health and fitness coach and a personal trainer,” she said, noting that she was picked after subsequently sending in a submission video.
“It was very out of the blue,” she added, though working at Gold’s Gym in the area meant she did know people in the film and TV industry. “It wasn’t as much of a surprise being contacted there as it would have been if I was still living back at home.”
She noted that participating in a show like “Ultimate Tag” opened her eyes to how much work goes into creating the moments viewers will see on screen.
“It’s hard to appreciate how much of an effort goes into TV production until you’re around it,” she said, noting that it was also a bit surprising to see how much time is spent waiting for the next thing to happen.
She liked the opportunity to be on the program, and hopes to come back to the show if there’s a second season, maybe as one of the taggers.
And if not, Brown came away from the experience hoping that being on the show might open doors for her down the road in any number of areas.
“I showed my athleticism and think I came off fairly well speaking on camera, something competitive body-building has helped with,” she said. “One of my biggest goals is to be a WWE diva, and for that you need a big personality. I hope this was a little foot in the door, a good stepping stone that helped show me what that would be like.”
Locally, the Browns are excited to see this week’s episode, though they were able to go out and see their daughter’s episode being filmed last year.
“You might see them in the background,” said the “Ultimate Tag” competitor, though she won’t be sure of that until the episode airs. “Either way, it was really cool that they got to come out and experience it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.