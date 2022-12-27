Atlantic Builders raises $18,000 for local organizations this holiday season

Employees of Atlantic Builders raised $18,000 this holiday season for local organizations during the company's sixth annual Holiday Hope campaign.

The funds raised will go to purchase presents and holiday meals for children and senior citizens in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Waynesboro.

One hundred and thirty children in Spotsylvania alone will benefit from the Holiday Hope campaign, according to a press release from Atlantic Builders.

Glen Raymond, land and project estimator for Atlantic Builders who leads the Holiday Hope campaign each year, said the company's employees get excited each year to go Christmas shopping for local children in need.

"We have a very generous team with Atlantic Builders. They get very excited to contribute money and do the Christmas shopping for the kids,” Raymond said in a press release from the company. “This would not be possible without the generosity of the entire Atlantic Builders team and it makes me proud to be a part of Atlantic Builders.”

Funds raised through the 2022 Holiday Hope campaign were donated to the Spotsylvania Department of Social Services for Christmas presents for children; the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office for Operation Blue Christmas, which provides presents and meals to families; Stafford Junction and the Stafford Department of Social Services to purchase presents and meals for families and seniors; the Stafford Sheriff's Office for its Christmas for Kids and Seniors program; and the Waynesboro Department of Social Services.

Giving back is a core value at Atlantic Builders, according to the press release. The company also sponsors the Give Back Home each year, donating all the proceeds of a home sale to local organizations including Germanna Community College, Loisann’s Hope House, the Rappahannock United Way, local YMCAs and other community-minded organizations.