August ends with highest positive test rate for virus since June

President Donald Trump has suggested that more testing equals more positive results, but Virginia’s data shows otherwise when it comes to the positivity rate.

Residents of the populous Fairfax Health District have been tested the most of any health district in Virginia, with 189,173 tests. As of Monday, Fairfax’s positivity rate was 5.7 percent, the seventh lowest rate in Virginia. The Prince William Health District was second, with 98,616 tests given and a positivity rate of 8.8 percent.

By contrast, areas in the Tidewater area which have been recording high numbers of new cases this summer have done far fewer tests, but had much higher positivity rates. There have been 46,724 tests given to residents of the Chesapeake Health District, and its seven-day positivity rate is 12.2 percent. The rate of the Western Tidewater Health District is 11.8 percent, and it has administered 33,843 tests since March.

In addition to a higher rate of positive tests, the Rappahannock Area Health District closed out August with 30 people hospitalized with virus symptoms, according to Monday’s report. That’s twice as many hospitalizations than the first three weekdays of the month, when there were 15 people in the area’s three hospitals being treated for COVID-19.