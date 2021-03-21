 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating stabbing of two men in North Stafford
Two young men suffered multiple stab wounds during an incident Saturday night in North Stafford, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to the McDonald's at 190 Garrisonville Road at 9:09 p.m., where a 19-year-old man with stab wounds was transported to a hospital.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man, had already driven himself to Stafford Hospital, authorities said.

Kimmitz said the initial investigation showed that the victims were parked on Staffordboro Boulevard near Crater Lane when two people approached their vehicle. One of the two had a knife and assaulted both victims, Kimmitz said.

It was not immediately clear what spurred the attack, but Kimmitz said it does not appear to have been a random incident.

Kimmitz said the injuries to the victims are serious, but did not appear to be life-threatening. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/658-4400.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

