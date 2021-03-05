Backyard camping is a crime in Spotsylvania, but county may soon change that

Almost everyone who pitches a tent in a backyard or parks an RV at Walmart in Spotsylvania County is violating an ordinance that dates back to the 1980s.

No innocent backyard campers have been charged with violating the ordinance, but Spotsylvania officials have been trying to figure a way to deal with the law since it came up in November, to the surprise of the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission held a public hearing addressing proposed amendments to the ordinance. After listening to a presentation on the proposed changes, the commission unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors eliminate the ordinance entirely.

“I had no idea this kind of law was part of our business here,” Planning Commission member Richard Thompson said before moving to recommend the county “strike this ordinance entirely.”

Thompson and other commission members criticized the ordinance and considered it a bad approach by the county.

“I think that would be a terrible thing—get a knock on their doors and they’re looking at a set of handcuffs or told to get the heck out of our county,” Thompson said. “They come here and they spent money here. I just think that would be the wrong message to send to anybody.”