Backyard camping is a crime in Spotsylvania, but county may soon change that

Almost everyone who pitches a tent in a backyard or parks an RV at Walmart in Spotsylvania County is violating an ordinance that dates back to the 1980s.
No innocent backyard campers have been charged with violating the ordinance, but Spotsylvania officials have been trying to figure a way to deal with the law since it came up in November, to the surprise of the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission.
On Wednesday, the Planning Commission held a public hearing addressing proposed amendments to the ordinance. After listening to a presentation on the proposed changes, the commission unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors eliminate the ordinance entirely.
“I had no idea this kind of law was part of our business here,” Planning Commission member Richard Thompson said before moving to recommend the county “strike this ordinance entirely.”
Thompson and other commission members criticized the ordinance and considered it a bad approach by the county.
“I think that would be a terrible thing—get a knock on their doors and they’re looking at a set of handcuffs or told to get the heck out of our county,” Thompson said. “They come here and they spent money here. I just think that would be the wrong message to send to anybody.”
Violation of the ordinance is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which includes a fine up to $1,000.
Thompson said the state can enforce any camping-related ordinance and that trespassers the Sheriff’s Office deals with could “either go to jail or they get moved down the road. It’s that simple.”
Before the vote, Kimberly Pomatto, Spotsylvania’s zoning administrator, presented the background on the ordinance and proposed changes.
The ordinance was instituted in 1984 and makes camping “unlawful within the county except at those state and federal parks with camping facilities, Indian Acres, Wilderness Camping Resorts and other county-approved commercial camping facilities.”
Pomatto said most of the time cases are resolved by having the property owner address the issue. She added that the proposed county changes mimic state code on camping, and would allow people to camp on their own property and for RVs to park at Walmart.
But the amended ordinance would still include restrictions, allowing no more than two campers in one location and for no longer than 14 days within a 60-day period.
The issue arose on Nov. 17, when Supervisor Gary Skinner brought it up during a regular meeting. He had been contacted by a man who allowed a family to stay in an RV temporarily on his property after their house burned down.
A neighbor, apparently because of a spat, complained about the situation, forcing the family to leave the location. The ordinance is enforced only if there is a complaint.
Skinner and other supervisors were shocked to hear that the camping in their backyards was a violation of county law.
The board chairman said the ordinance was created to address sewage dumping issues with campers in the Lake Anna area when there were no regulations. He added that RVs have improved to the point they are “self-contained” and the ordinance should be updated.
Skinner, county staff and the Sheriff’s Office helped produce the proposed amendments to the ordinance.
Pomatto said the ordinance addresses several issues, including campers set up on a property zoned for one dwelling. Another issue involves homeless camps, something the Sheriff’s Office often handles using the ordinance. Most of those cases involve trespassing.
The county handled 68 cases involving the ordinance between 2015 and 2020, according to Pomatto. Six cases were passed to the Sheriff’s Office. Most were resolved with a phone call or letter from the county or with no violation being found.
Pomatto added that between 2008 and 2019, the Sheriff’s Office issued 13 warrants, two written warnings and 15 summonses based on the ordinance.
Without a local ordinance on camping, the Virginia Department of Health would handle complaints related to camping, Pomatto and other staff said.
While the Planning Commission recommended killing the ordinance entirely, the proposed changes will go to the Board of Supervisors for a final decision.
