Baker–Latney receives award from Fredericksburg Food Bank

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has 152 community partners serving Planning District 16, as well as Locust Grove.

Those community partners operate 26 food-assistance programs and 47 feeding sites for schools and children, including 10 summer feeding programs.

Caroline County’s Shermeka Baker–Latney served the most lunches throughout the localities, which include Fredericksburg, King George County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County in addition to Locust Grove.

Baker–Latney’s commitment earned her the Matthew Glenn Children’s Feeding Award from the Food Bank in partnership with Feeding America.

“Mrs. Baker–Latney was selected because of her excellent collaborative spirit and partnership in feeding children throughout our programs,” a statement from the Food Bank noted.

Baker–Latney is the executive director of the nonprofit Caroline’s Promise.

She hosted the Kids on the Go Summer Feeding Program at multiple sites in Caroline in 2021, including the Ladysmith Community Center and Oxford Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Ruther Glen. She provided more than 7,000 freshly prepared meals.

She recruited eight youth volunteers, six adult volunteers and delivery drivers. The youth earned more than 500 hours of community service.

Baker–Latney also helped ensure students residing in hotels and campgrounds had access to food and snacks throughout the summer.

She said her faith keeps her going.

“Providing resources for our future leaders is not hard work,” Baker–Latney said. “It’s simply ministry and Kingdom building. I am blessed to be a blessing and I don’t take it for granted.”

When the school year started, Baker–Latney, who is the sponsor of the National Junior Honor Society at Caroline Middle School, encouraged her students to create “We Care Bags” to help fill the gap of food insecurity for students on quarantine.

The NJHS students put together food bags, snacks and handmade get-well cards to ensure families had food, especially when more than one sibling had to be quarantined. The bags included easy-to-cook breakfast and lunch items.

Baker–Latney also introduced the OrderAhead program to CMS where families were able to order groceries online and pick them up at the school in the afternoons. The program was launched by Feeding America as a convenient online grocery ordering system to help eliminate barriers to accessing food.

Baker–Latney said her enthusiasm for serving goes back to childhood.

“I didn’t always have resources as a child, or didn’t utilize them,” she said. “I remember telling the Lord years ago, that if He gave me a platform, I would be a resource for our youth. He has blessed me to be able to do just that.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

