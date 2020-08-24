Barboursville man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Barboursville man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Virginia State Police.
State police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey said John B. Digney IV, 23, was heading west on State Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) just west of State Route 20 when his 2003 Toyota Tundra crossed a double yellow line. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, utility pole and several trees before overturning, according to state police.
Digney was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Coffey said. He died at the scene.
Trooper C. Cortese is investigating the crash. State police were assisted by Orange County fire and rescue, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
—Keith Epps
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.