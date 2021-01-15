Beloved crepe myrtles will remain on Fredericksburg's Hanson Avenue median

Little said crepe myrtle trees on Hanson Avenue have been dying for many years because of global climate change that has brought hotter summers and colder winters. She said the species isn’t meant to survive winters in this area. She said single-stem Natchez crepe myrtles would be placed in the utility strips.

Baroody said he’s had discussions with Tree Fredericksburg—a volunteer agency with a mission to restore and maintain a vibrant urban forest in Fredericksburg—and informed them the city will maintain the crepe myrtles on Hanson Avenue. He said that will free the group up to explore how it can be useful in other parts of the city.

“We’ll take care of Hanson Avenue and obviously treat it with a little different approach than Tree Fredericksburg had in mind,” Baroody said. “That’s OK. It’s not the first time that Tree Fredericksburg or Clean & Green approached a matter related to trees one way and the city opted to go a different way. Ninety-nine percent of the time we’re good partners and see things the same way. Every once in a while we’ll have a minor disagreement and the city will prevail.”

Kevin Brown, one of the organizers of the effort to keep the crepe myrtles, said the Green Committee’s advice on replacing the trees has made him and others pay closer attention when the group holds public meetings.