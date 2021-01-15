Beloved crepe myrtles will remain on Fredericksburg's Hanson Avenue median

Residents of Hanson Avenue in Fredericksburg will not lose their beloved crepe myrtle trees after all.
Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody said city staff is rejecting the advice of the Clean & Green Commission’s Green Committee to replace the 59 crepe myrtles with canopy trees as they die off. Baroody said the city “has no intention of taking down crepe myrtles on Hanson Avenue and never did have any intention of doing that.”
Baroody and other city officials met with residents of Hanson Avenue and other nearby streets late last week. Baroody assured the residents who spearheaded a petition signed by more than 400 people that the crepe myrtles were safe.
“The confusion, in large part, has to do with the good volunteers on the Clean & Green Commission,” Baroody said. “They had made some recommendations and the neighborhood took that as a final city plan. That’s just simply not accurate.
“We respect their advice and counsel and rely on it. But in this case, there’s never been a plan for crepe myrtles on Hanson Avenue, and I’m certain that will be the case moving forward.”
Anne Little of the Green Committee—a subcommittee advisory panel under the Clean & Green Commission—said earlier this month that the crepe myrtles would be replaced with a “succession” plan after they die.
Little said crepe myrtle trees on Hanson Avenue have been dying for many years because of global climate change that has brought hotter summers and colder winters. She said the species isn’t meant to survive winters in this area. She said single-stem Natchez crepe myrtles would be placed in the utility strips.
Baroody said he’s had discussions with Tree Fredericksburg—a volunteer agency with a mission to restore and maintain a vibrant urban forest in Fredericksburg—and informed them the city will maintain the crepe myrtles on Hanson Avenue. He said that will free the group up to explore how it can be useful in other parts of the city.
“We’ll take care of Hanson Avenue and obviously treat it with a little different approach than Tree Fredericksburg had in mind,” Baroody said. “That’s OK. It’s not the first time that Tree Fredericksburg or Clean & Green approached a matter related to trees one way and the city opted to go a different way. Ninety-nine percent of the time we’re good partners and see things the same way. Every once in a while we’ll have a minor disagreement and the city will prevail.”
Kevin Brown, one of the organizers of the effort to keep the crepe myrtles, said the Green Committee’s advice on replacing the trees has made him and others pay closer attention when the group holds public meetings.
“We’re very pleased that the city manager got involved,” Brown said. “We felt that was necessary because the city needed to take a strong stance and show that they’re listening to the neighborhood at the highest level …. The city has made it clear that they are in charge, they’re the ones making decisions and they are in fact listening to citizens.”
Baroody sent a letter to Mayo Carter, who also helped organize the effort to keep the crepe myrtles, explaining the city’s plan for the trees.
Baroody said in addition to the city maintaining the trees, city arborist Diane Beyer will oversee the management of suckers from rootstock for the compromised crepe myrtles and for others that show vulnerability. He said the goal is to grow multi-stem bushes from existing rootstock.
Baroody said the city will also coordinate a neighborhood tree pruning day in late summer on Hanson Avenue and invite residents to participate. He also invited Hanson Avenue residents to the table during the formation of a citywide Urban Forest Plan, which will include discussion of the crepe myrtles.
“We have to have a voice. You can’t have it one-sided,” Brown said. “Now I think we’re at a point where the city understands that. We think the city is in the right place.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526