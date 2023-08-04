A crash at a railroad crossing in Fauquier County involving a stolen car on Wednesday left one teenager dead and another seriously injured.

The Virginia State Police reported that the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on U.S. 17 at the Delaplane rail crossing after a northbound 2015 Honda Accord approached the rail crossing, where vehicles were stopped waiting for a train to pass.

Instead of stopping, the Honda driver crossed the centerline, passed the vehicles and rail crossing arm in an attempt to beat the train across the tracks, the state police said. But the Accord collided with the westbound Norfolk Southern train.

No one on the train was injured, but the three Honda occupants were injured, one fatally.

The state police said the driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Winchester resident Jeremiah A.T. Greenfield, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

An 18-year-old passenger in the Honda, Berryville resident Haidan B. Smallwood, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A second passenger in the Honda, 20-year-old Leesburg resident Nakii Russell, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The state police said the crash remains under investigation in consultation with the county commonwealth’s attorney.