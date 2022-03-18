Bestselling author on antiracism part of Germanna virtual event

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Ibram X. Kendi, New York Times bestselling author of “How to Be an Antiracist,” argues that neutrality is not an option in the racism struggle—people must take active measures if they wish to end discrimination.

Kendi will be part of a virtual Germanna Community Conversation event at 7 p.m. Monday. The event is free and open to all, but registration is required at germanna.edu/conversations.

Kendi, founder of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, will lead a moderated discussion on how to have productive conversations about race in the workplace, civic engagement in the fight for racial justice and ways to dismantle racist workplace policies.

“The very heartbeat of racism is denial,” he said during a 2021 address at the University of Rochester. “When people say they’re not racist, they’re sharing the words that white supremacists use. Jim Crow segregationists said they weren’t racist. Lynchers argued they weren’t racist; the problem was the people they lynched. Slave owners said the same thing.

“But to be antiracist is to say ‘that chokehold was racist and that policy that has impoverished that community was racist. When I supported it, I was being racist, but I’m going to change it and be different.’”

The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people at the hands of police and the firestorm that ensued fueled the Black Lives Matter movement and opened the door for Kendi to found the Center for Antiracist Research and to discuss antiracism with media stars including Oprah Winfrey.

“I feel like I was pulled into this tornado right at that time,” Kendi told NPR.

Last year, Kendi received a $625,000 MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” for his work. The grants go to people who have shown “extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction,” according to the foundation.