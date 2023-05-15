Bicyclists will expend a lot of energy on a nearby track, or do the same on a course that’s far away, in separate attempts to raise funds for organizations related to 9/11.

While Michael Phillips of Locust Grove gets himself ready, physically and mentally, to ride next month from Oceanside, California, to Durango, Colorado, another group of bicyclists, as well as walkers and runners, will take to a considerably flatter course later this month.

For the first time, Dominion Raceway in Thornburg will allow two wheels, as well as two legs, instead of race cars on its track for the “Let’s Roll 12-Hour Endurance Event” on Sunday, May 28. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., walkers, runners and bicyclists can go around the 2-mile loop as many times as they want.

The event is sponsored by the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, a nonprofit that’s created a 1,300-mile multi-use trail connecting all three sites related to the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. It starts at the Pentagon Memorial, goes to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, then to Ground Zero Memorial Park in New York City before leading back to the Pentagon.

The cyclists, runners and walkers on May 28 will take pledges to raise money “to further develop the trail and raise awareness of its mission to never forget our fallen heroes from that day,” said Bruce White of Spotsylvania County. He’s a cyclist and former Scoutmaster who is organizing the Dominion event.

He’s had plenty of practice. In the past 25 years, he’s put together more than two dozen extensive bike tours across the country, including one last June that marked the largest group of riders to complete the entire 9/11 route after it had been designated as a federal trail.

White hopes to have more than 250 participants on May 28; those already signed up include 30 first-responders from Spotsylvania County.

The event includes Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris and three firefighters who survived the Ground Zero attacks. There will be music from the Fredericksburg-area cover band, Acoustic Onion, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except from 1-2 p.m. when speakers take the stage; free lunch from Mission BBQ and Angela’s Italian Restaurant from 12:30–2 p.m.; and more than 30 sponsors who will line “Pit Row.”

Registration is $30 per participant and $50 the day of the event. Signup is available online at 911trail.org. Go to “Visit the Trail,” then “Let’s Roll Endurance” event. The cost for attendees who want food and atmosphere, but not to exercise, is $30 per person.

White hopes the event will be memorable as participants honor the lives of those killed on 9/11.

“No one’s ever ridden their bicycle here or ran or walked around this track,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phillips of Orange County is training to compete in Race Across the West, a grueling 930-mile trek from the Pacific Ocean to the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

Phillips, a local builder, trained for a similar ride in 2020 but ended up doing that one from his Locust Grove home when the pandemic shut down the event. This go-round, he’ll subject himself to the mountainous terrain and scorching hot desert on a journey he says will test his physical limits and mental toughness and commitment to a cause.

He’s raising funds and awareness for the Tunnels To Towers Foundation, an organization that honors New York City Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on 9/11. The foundation provides mortgage-free homes to families of veterans and first-responders killed in service. It also provides specially adapted smart homes to vets, firefighters and rescuers hurt in the line of duty.

More information about donating is available online at t2t.org.

Phillips, 61, took a roundabout path to cycling. At age 50, he was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer. He committed to making the necessary lifestyle changes with diet and exercise.

“When I started I was overweight and in poor health. Now, 11 years later I am going after one of the toughest bicycle races in the country,” he wrote in an email. “Ultra-endurance cycling was not my intent at first, but as I got healthier and stronger, it just became a challenge that I couldn’t resist.”

Phillips will begin his trek across the frontier on June 13. More information and the chance to track his progress is available online at raceacrossthewest.org.