Big delays expected on Interstate 95 in Stafford overnight Tuesday
Big delays expected on Interstate 95 in Stafford overnight Tuesday

Expect major delays on southbound Interstate 95 Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon as crews prepare for a traffic shift at the U.S. 17 overpass in Stafford County.

The lane closures will be in place for 19 hours while crews mill, pave and stripe a new overpass, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT suggests drivers avoid that area of I–95 from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday. All northbound lanes of I–95 will remain open during the work.

When the work is finished Wednesday afternoon, traffic will be shifted onto the overpass in the median of I-95. That overpass will eventually serve the through lanes on the Rappahannock River crossing lanes.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

