Bill to form Fredericksburg regional transportation committee crashes in Richmond

Although Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Crystal Vanuch said supervisors have always been open to meeting with Cole to discuss Stafford transportation issues, she said the board was never made aware of Cole’s intentions to introduce the bill, which was sponsored in the state Senate by Sen. Scott Surovell, a fellow Democrat whose 36th District includes part of Stafford County.

Sundberg said he reached out to transportation stakeholders in the region, including Stafford, and said Cole, whose district includes parts of Stafford, is open to having more conversations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I talk to Stafford every day. I talk to their government folks and we knew they were a little antsy about a [Regional Transportation Authority],” Sundberg said.

On Monday, Stafford supervisors sent a letter to members of the House of Delegates’ Transportation Committee outlining their concerns with Cole’s bill. That evening, the bill was pushed to the next committee meeting. Since the committee will not be discussing House bills at its next meeting, the bill is essentially dead.