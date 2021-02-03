Bill to form Fredericksburg regional transportation committee crashes in Richmond

Stafford County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to oppose a bill that would have created a regional transportation committee to set the stage for a tax-levying regional transportation authority.
But the bill sponsored by Del. Joshua Cole, D–Fredericksburg, had already failed to get through the House Transportation Committee Monday.
“The [supervisors] knew this weekend that the bill was effectively dead and we told them: You want to have your vote, have your vote,” said Eric Sundberg, Cole’s chief of staff. “The bill isn’t going forward. We’re just going to keep talking to stakeholders.”
Cole’s bill would have established a Fredericksburg Regional Transportation Improvement Committee, comprised of representatives from Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George and Stafford counties and others.
“The RTIC proposal was sort of the stepping-stone to show that the region could cooperate collectively to work on regional projects, then set them up to form a [Regional Transportation Authority] down the line,” said Sundberg. “The bill wouldn’t have that authority, it simply would have been a planning committee.”
A transportation authority could levy taxes to help fund local road projects and provide matching money for state transportation funds under Virginia’s Smart Scale program, which prioritizes transportation projects based on a scoring system. Northern Virginia, the Richmond area and Hampton Roads already have transportation authorities..
Although Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Crystal Vanuch said supervisors have always been open to meeting with Cole to discuss Stafford transportation issues, she said the board was never made aware of Cole’s intentions to introduce the bill, which was sponsored in the state Senate by Sen. Scott Surovell, a fellow Democrat whose 36th District includes part of Stafford County.
Sundberg said he reached out to transportation stakeholders in the region, including Stafford, and said Cole, whose district includes parts of Stafford, is open to having more conversations.
“I talk to Stafford every day. I talk to their government folks and we knew they were a little antsy about a [Regional Transportation Authority],” Sundberg said.
On Monday, Stafford supervisors sent a letter to members of the House of Delegates’ Transportation Committee outlining their concerns with Cole’s bill. That evening, the bill was pushed to the next committee meeting. Since the committee will not be discussing House bills at its next meeting, the bill is essentially dead.
In the letter, Vanuch said the bill would force Stafford taxpayers to contribute the most revenue, due to the size of the county, without giving the county corresponding clout on the committee. But she said the most troubling aspect of the bill was that it proposed giving “a member of the Fredericksburg Construction District” a spot on the voting committee along with state and local elected officials.
“That is mind-boggling to me how a developer could potentially pay his way into sitting on a regional committee to have a vote on where your tax money is spent,” she said at the board’s meeting Tuesday.
The region already has a transportation planning agency, the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Its board includes representatives from Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania.
Stafford Supervisor Cindy Shelton, who chairs FAMPO, said creating another transportation committee in the region would only complicate matters.
“We do not need an additional body ... that’s going to create additional bureaucracy,” said Shelton. “And I’m going to tell you, there’s already a ton of bureaucracy in this, when you see the cost of our projects, you know that there’s a lot of bureaucracy wrapped up into that.”
Sundberg said Cole thinks FAMPO could eventually help move the concept of an RTA forward, but he noted recent conflicts between the localities that stymied other transportation efforts.
“Our concern, it appears, is that FAMPO is being used almost as a battleground between the localities at this point, rather than an instrument to move local transportation forward,” said Sundberg. “The RTA is a way to make the region a bit more competitive for that Smart Scale money.
“You’ve got regions like Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads who are out competing and because of the way Smart Scale is set up, it’s been difficult for Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania to compete for Smart Scale funding,” he added. “A lot of blame can be put on the way we’re doing transportation budgeting right now, and I think the governor’s administration has definitely hinted that they’re looking to reform that system, and we’re all for that.”
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438