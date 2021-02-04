Bill to rename Jefferson Davis Highway passes Virginia House

An effort to rename Jefferson Davis Highway has cleared one more hurdle.
The bill introduced by Del. Josh Cole last month to remove the name of the president of the Confederacy from U.S. 1 in Virginia and rename it Emancipation Highway passed the House of Delegates on Wednesday by a 70–28 vote.
All 55 Democrats in the House voted in favor of the renaming, while 15 Republicans also supported the bill, including Del. Nick Freitas, whose district includes Orange County, Madison County and part of Culpeper County.
Cole said he expects the bill to head to the Senate in the next week or two. If the Senate passes the bill, it would head to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.
“We’re really excited that this has passed with bipartisan support, which means people realize it’s time we get rid of that terrible history in celebrating that terrible name,” Cole said.
Cole initially planned to introduce a bill to rename U.S. 1 as Loving Memorial Highway in honor of Caroline County couple Richard and Mildred Loving, who filed a lawsuit that successfully overturned laws against interracial marriage in 1967.
Surviving members of the Loving family objected to the couple’s name being used when Arlington wanted to rename its stretch of Route 1, and that information was forwarded to Cole. A survey was then conducted, and 3,000 people were in favor of Emancipation Highway.
If the name change is finalized in the Senate, it will repeal Chapter 286 of the 1922 General Assembly, which first named Jefferson Davis Highway. The new name is scheduled to take effect in January 2022.
The bill will not change any stretch of U.S. 1 with a name other than Jefferson Davis, such as Richmond Highway in Arlington or Cambridge Street in southern Stafford County.
The localities impacted in the Fredericksburg area include Caroline County, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford.
The localities will absorb the cost of the name change.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has indicated there are generally two signs per locality that cost a total of $1,100 each.
But there are additional expenses.
According to VDOT, the estimated replacement costs of signs maintained by the agency include overhead guide signs at interchanges, street-name signs attached to traffic signal support structures and other miscellaneous signs.
Stafford is expected to have to pay $102,000, while Spotsylvania would pay $94,000 and Caroline, $18,000. Chesterfield County would have the highest expense of the affected localities at $373,000.
